Release notes

Hello! We´ve been reading through the comments, reviews, and messages & plan to address what is there. For the first patch, we´ve included...

Options

Screen: Brightness, FOV, Resolution, Full Screen

Nausea: ON/OFF toggles for Pixel filter, Lens Distortion, Camera Tilting

Controls: Aim Sensitivity and Invert Axis

And a volume slider!

Bug Fixes

Fixed spawning outside world bounds (if you still do it somehow, notify us)

Added some extra colliders to places people have gotten stuck to

Flashlight + Energy malfunction on resume game

UI element malfunctions on resume game

Fixed missing mesh surfaces on world geometry in the streets

Fixed framerate drops near fire etc FX

Other Adjustments

Instead of going completely black, the flashlight starts to flicker when out of Energy

The world lighting is brighter!

Scraps can be retrieved after you die, Dark Souls-style

Added a Business Lizard to the early part of the game

Polished performance settings (LODs, draw distances, light behaviour, game engine settings) for some smoothness

Next...

First

We intend to add full gamepad support (they WORK but some menus glitch etc, its not comfortable right now...), and key bindings. We also have a list of bugs or nuisances you've discovered that we mean to address. We'll roll out stuff in the coming week. There's also a pretty cool unannounced feature related to the music, that Jesse is working on.. but we´ll keep that a secret for now. It'll surely improve the dynamics of the game a LOT.

Then the juicy stuff

After the worst of gameplay, bugs, UX is sorted out, we´ll start working on the next big update! And that'll mean a new large level, a new batch of enemies, and new upgrades to kill monsters with! There's plans, there's some wip code.. we´ll most likely discuss this in the community as we go.

Keep on punching!