Release notes
Hello! We´ve been reading through the comments, reviews, and messages & plan to address what is there. For the first patch, we´ve included...
Options
- Screen: Brightness, FOV, Resolution, Full Screen
- Nausea: ON/OFF toggles for Pixel filter, Lens Distortion, Camera Tilting
- Controls: Aim Sensitivity and Invert Axis
- And a volume slider!
Bug Fixes
- Fixed spawning outside world bounds (if you still do it somehow, notify us)
- Added some extra colliders to places people have gotten stuck to
- Flashlight + Energy malfunction on resume game
- UI element malfunctions on resume game
- Fixed missing mesh surfaces on world geometry in the streets
- Fixed framerate drops near fire etc FX
Other Adjustments
- Instead of going completely black, the flashlight starts to flicker when out of Energy
- The world lighting is brighter!
- Scraps can be retrieved after you die, Dark Souls-style
- Added a Business Lizard to the early part of the game
- Polished performance settings (LODs, draw distances, light behaviour, game engine settings) for some smoothness
Next...
First
We intend to add full gamepad support (they WORK but some menus glitch etc, its not comfortable right now...), and key bindings. We also have a list of bugs or nuisances you've discovered that we mean to address. We'll roll out stuff in the coming week. There's also a pretty cool unannounced feature related to the music, that Jesse is working on.. but we´ll keep that a secret for now. It'll surely improve the dynamics of the game a LOT.
Then the juicy stuff
After the worst of gameplay, bugs, UX is sorted out, we´ll start working on the next big update! And that'll mean a new large level, a new batch of enemies, and new upgrades to kill monsters with! There's plans, there's some wip code.. we´ll most likely discuss this in the community as we go.
Keep on punching!
