Midnight Protocol update for 30 July 2022

v1.3.0

Midnight Protocol update for 30 July 2022

v1.3.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! We have a major update for you today! Featuring the completion of the real time mode, community-made Japanese localization, new ICE to use in custom campaigns and an update to the Chinese localization. Read on down below for details!

Patch notes:

  • Added community-made Japanese Localization to the game. All credit goes to Masaru Funahashi and his team for this amazing effort!
  • Completed real time mode, you can now enjoy the full game in real time!
  • Added 2 new pieces of ICE for you to use in custom campaigns: Medusa and SYNC. Medusa is a high HP piece of ICE that will not punish you for running into it but triggers whenever you try to reveal it. For instance, when you use Sniffer on Medusa, you will trigger its ability. SYNC is a low HP barrier-type ICE that starts visible on the network. A single piece of SYNC is fairly easy to deal with, but be careful, because destroying one piece of SYNC will make all other SYNC ICE on the network more powerful.
  • Updated the Chinese localization to include terms that you can look up on the intranet, since it is not possible to search the intranet with Chinese characters.
  • A host of minor bug fixes for the campaign editor

