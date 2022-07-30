CAMPAIGN LEVELS AND LANGUAGE UPDATE - July Update

Hi Ragdolls!

We are excited to finally drop this update!

This update will lay out some of the groundwork for the upcoming new campaign mode and language update that we are working on right now. In this update, we did a ton of bug fixes and improvements. We also added a few new fun things to the game to enjoy the sandbox and campaign mode.

Here is the full update list!

Added new campaign mode features

Added Seven new levels to the campaign modes

Localizing the game to Italian Spanish - Spain French German Czech Dutch Greek Japanese Norwegian Portuguese Romanian Simplified Chinese Swedish Traditional Chinese Ukrainian Bulgarian Danish Finnish Hungarian Korean Polish Portuguese - Brazil Russian Spanish - Latin America Turkish



Also! a quick update on development in general.

We have some really exciting new content cooking for Ragdolls playground.

We can’t wait to start sharing work in progress

this week on our Twitter! Make sure you follow us there!

More fixes and improvements coming soon!

For all the latest news, follow us on

Twitter

Discord

Thank you to everyone who shared their feedback with me for improving the game and showing their support for ragdolls playground .

I hope you enjoy this new, more casual ragdoll game as much as we do!

Stay safe! 💙💛

~JannerBros (Developer)