Gamepad Update 1.09!

Hey adventurers!

We are happy to release a new update to the game which now supports gamepad control; this is an important milestone for us and will also enable us to port the game to more platforms.

Additionally, more fixes have been done, most notably the key cabinet minigame which was skipped. On the enhancements side, the intro sequence is now skippable.

As always, we'd love your feedback either through Steam or our discord server https://discord.gg/wd8ny6R3Vh, and please don't forget to submit your valuable review if you enjoyed the game!

See you soon with a greatly anticipated patch!

Cheers

Dionous Games