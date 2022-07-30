 Skip to content

Watch Over Christmas update for 30 July 2022

Gamepad Update 1.09!

Share · View all patches · Build 9220817 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey adventurers!

We are happy to release a new update to the game which now supports gamepad control; this is an important milestone for us and will also enable us to port the game to more platforms.

Additionally, more fixes have been done, most notably the key cabinet minigame which was skipped. On the enhancements side, the intro sequence is now skippable.

As always, we'd love your feedback either through Steam or our discord server https://discord.gg/wd8ny6R3Vh, and please don't forget to submit your valuable review if you enjoyed the game!

See you soon with a greatly anticipated patch!
Cheers
Dionous Games

Changed files in this update

Watch Over Christmas Win Depot 825061
  • Loading history…
Watch Over Christmas Mac Depot 825062
  • Loading history…
Watch Over Christmas Linux Depot 825063
  • Loading history…
