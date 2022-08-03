Stray Patch 3

Hello all!

Thank you all for all the amazing bug reports, crash dumps and well wishes! We're all excited to bring you Patch 3 which handles a lot more issues you all have been reporting. We'll be continuing to look into things so please send us your dumps, dxdiags and reports as before.

Various fixes for falling through the world (we've tried to preserve speed runner skips)

Additional fixes for GPU crash on boot issues

Fix for the cat going out of bounds when jumping on gutters

Fix for the cat going out of bounds when landing on barrells

Improve low FPS camera controls w/ keyboard and mouse

Fix getting stuck on giving Seamus the tracker

Fix being able to talk to mahjong players during the breakdown

Fix multiple issues around VR headset render context issues

Fix various Polish typos

Fix various French typos

and more!