VTube Studio update for 30 July 2022

VTube Studio 1.21.11

VTube Studio 1.21.11

Share · View all patches · Build 9220745 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small patch to fix a bug that caused VTube Studio to freeze when the window is not in focus, especially on macOS.

For more info, see: https://trello.com/c/PKNAYDMj

