DemonsAreCrazy update for 30 July 2022

July 29th - Pirates' Challenge

July 29th - Pirates' Challenge

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's a short patch because it's actually a long weekend here locally. So we only had three days to work on this patch. But we had 8 new really powerful SSS (seriosly, they are super over pow if you know how to use them.) and 8 new greed set items for you. Ranking Challlenge is also back as a farewell to all the Pirates! New event will come next week, but Red Claw will stay for another 2 weeks until all the Greed item is released.

Patch Note 4.83

  • Added new Ranking Challenge #23: Pirate Fish (FIR/THD) to Campaign Window in War Chamber.

  • Added new Greed Armor for Mhaou, Matti, Iaron, and Mim.
    (randomly get by throwing pirate box into flame altar. Will be replaced with new items every week.)

  • Updated rewards list from Pirate Box. (Greed Armor for Mhaou, Matti, Iaron, and Mim.)

  • Added new SSS skill for Matti: ManicMenace - Deal 6x 13xSTR({0}~{1}) + TAL({2}~{3}) to random targets in {4}m around last target.

  • Added new SSS skill for Nija: ShadowMeld - Temporary gives Nija LVL(33-66)% speed boost and evasion for 30s.

  • Added new SSS skill for Barbas: OptionDrones - Permanently create one additional drone. (Max LVL(1-6) drones.)

  • Added new SSS skill for Mara: BrightwindFeathers - Deal DEX(100-200) + TAL100-200) [wind] m.dmg around Mara and add LVL(20-30)% DEX/TAL (stacks) for 23s.

  • Added new SSS skill for Mara: SummonFanclub - Summon a random demon with the same level to fight for you for LVL(130-230)s.

  • Added new SSS skill for Bifron: BosonsCharge - Add LVL(35-70)% elemental protection to demon allies with the next planetary skill for 66s.

  • Added new SSS skill for Bifron: HadronsCharge - Add LVL(100-200)% of next planetary skill's buff to demon allies for 66s.

  • Added new SSS skill for Bifron: FermionsCharge - Add LVL(125-150)% of next planetary skill's element to demon allies for 66s.

  • Added new August Giveaway rewards list.

  • Added damage limit to Verin Hurricane.

  • Adjusted Trap runner last finish line rewards.

  • Fixed Raid Victory announce UI doesn't appear when defeating any raid boss.

