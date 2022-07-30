July 29th - Pirates' Challenge

Share · View all patches · Build 9220314 · Last edited 30 July 2022 – 05:32:06 UTC by Wendy

It's a short patch because it's actually a long weekend here locally. So we only had three days to work on this patch. But we had 8 new really powerful SSS (seriosly, they are super over pow if you know how to use them.) and 8 new greed set items for you. Ranking Challlenge is also back as a farewell to all the Pirates! New event will come next week, but Red Claw will stay for another 2 weeks until all the Greed item is released.

Patch Note 4.83