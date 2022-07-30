July 29th - Pirates' Challenge

It's a short patch because it's actually a long weekend here locally. So we only had three days to work on this patch. But we had 8 new really powerful SSS (seriosly, they are super over pow if you know how to use them.) and 8 new greed set items for you. Ranking Challlenge is also back as a farewell to all the Pirates! New event will come next week, but Red Claw will stay for another 2 weeks until all the Greed item is released.
Patch Note 4.83
Added new Ranking Challenge #23: Pirate Fish (FIR/THD) to Campaign Window in War Chamber.
Added new Greed Armor for Mhaou, Matti, Iaron, and Mim.
(randomly get by throwing pirate box into flame altar. Will be replaced with new items every week.)
Updated rewards list from Pirate Box. (Greed Armor for Mhaou, Matti, Iaron, and Mim.)
Added new SSS skill for Matti: ManicMenace - Deal 6x 13xSTR({0}~{1}) + TAL({2}~{3}) to random targets in {4}m around last target.
Added new SSS skill for Nija: ShadowMeld - Temporary gives Nija LVL(33-66)% speed boost and evasion for 30s.
Added new SSS skill for Barbas: OptionDrones - Permanently create one additional drone. (Max LVL(1-6) drones.)
Added new SSS skill for Mara: BrightwindFeathers - Deal DEX(100-200) + TAL100-200) [wind] m.dmg around Mara and add LVL(20-30)% DEX/TAL (stacks) for 23s.
Added new SSS skill for Mara: SummonFanclub - Summon a random demon with the same level to fight for you for LVL(130-230)s.
Added new SSS skill for Bifron: BosonsCharge - Add LVL(35-70)% elemental protection to demon allies with the next planetary skill for 66s.
Added new SSS skill for Bifron: HadronsCharge - Add LVL(100-200)% of next planetary skill's buff to demon allies for 66s.
Added new SSS skill for Bifron: FermionsCharge - Add LVL(125-150)% of next planetary skill's element to demon allies for 66s.
Added new August Giveaway rewards list.
Added damage limit to Verin Hurricane.
Adjusted Trap runner last finish line rewards.
Fixed Raid Victory announce UI doesn't appear when defeating any raid boss.
Changed files in this update