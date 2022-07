Minor fix to people who are playing the game with over 200FPS. The whole phase shift was accidentally left synced to 60FPS. If your computer ran 30FPS, the shift took half the time, and at 240FPS the phase shift took 4x the time it should've taken, meaning <REDACTED> became super confusing.

Phase shift now takes the same time, regardless of your frame rate. Rookie mistake. Ashamed, I am.