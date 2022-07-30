FULL VERSION

 Skip to content

Desktop Mars update for 30 July 2022

Hello Everyone!

The Desktop Mars is finally ready to leave the Early Access stage.

The game has been improved and upgraded with new buildings to create more amazing Mars colonies.

Improvements:

Optimization to reduce PC usage.

Many new buildings.

The new mining drone system.

Improved menu.

Fixed minor bugs.

The new DUST STORMS system.

I would like to thank everyone for their support, interesting ideas and constructive feedback. Thanks to you, this game is much better. Thank you!

Please let me know with any problems. I will fix it ASAP! :D

Best Regards,

3DM Greg

