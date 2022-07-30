Patch 1.0.70169

With this patch, we're aiming to address some of the top feedback we've received from the community since Early Access launched. This includes improvements to matchmaking and the training mode, quality of life updates, and a number of bug fixes. Take a look! 👀

Reward Systems

Playing as certain characters will now grant players a Bounty Multiplier to their XP and Prize Points earned at the end of a match. The multiplier is shown on the Character Selection screen and near the Play button when applicable.

Aimed at improving matchmaking wait times, for this patch playing as any monster will give players a 10% Bounty Multiplier. In the future we will further develop this system to better reward players for choosing to play as roles that facilitate fast matchmaking.

Founders Pack Movies

The Founder's Pack Director's Cut movie scenes "Spectral Splatter DX" and the "The Window DX" now only require a score of 9000 to complete (down from 12,000).

Matchmaking

Made improvements to matchmaking systems to improve match quality, particularly for new players.

Training Mode

A character's equipped perks, weapon mods and mutations will now function in the Training modes.

Added a Teen character selector in the Teen Training mode.

Customization

Changed the "New Item" notification when new items are acquired to be easier to see.

There is now a "Mark All As Seen" button on the Customization screens that will clear all "New Item" notifications.

Score Summary

The account mastery border and player character level no longer display in the end of match score summary. This information remains available in the Player Details subscreen.

Social System

Sound cues now play when someone joins or leaves a Party.

Store

To correct a mistake in store pricing, those who bought 'Ace StarTracer 'Future Fighter' at the price of 2400 FanBux will be refunded 1200 FanBux to make up the difference with the intended price of 1200 FanBux.

Bug Fixes