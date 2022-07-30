Patch 1.0.70169
With this patch, we're aiming to address some of the top feedback we've received from the community since Early Access launched. This includes improvements to matchmaking and the training mode, quality of life updates, and a number of bug fixes. Take a look! 👀
Reward Systems
- Playing as certain characters will now grant players a Bounty Multiplier to their XP and Prize Points earned at the end of a match. The multiplier is shown on the Character Selection screen and near the Play button when applicable.
- Aimed at improving matchmaking wait times, for this patch playing as any monster will give players a 10% Bounty Multiplier. In the future we will further develop this system to better reward players for choosing to play as roles that facilitate fast matchmaking.
Founders Pack Movies
- The Founder's Pack Director's Cut movie scenes "Spectral Splatter DX" and the "The Window DX" now only require a score of 9000 to complete (down from 12,000).
Matchmaking
- Made improvements to matchmaking systems to improve match quality, particularly for new players.
Training Mode
- A character's equipped perks, weapon mods and mutations will now function in the Training modes.
- Added a Teen character selector in the Teen Training mode.
Customization
- Changed the "New Item" notification when new items are acquired to be easier to see.
- There is now a "Mark All As Seen" button on the Customization screens that will clear all "New Item" notifications.
Score Summary
- The account mastery border and player character level no longer display in the end of match score summary. This information remains available in the Player Details subscreen.
Social System
- Sound cues now play when someone joins or leaves a Party.
Store
- To correct a mistake in store pricing, those who bought 'Ace StarTracer 'Future Fighter' at the price of 2400 FanBux will be refunded 1200 FanBux to make up the difference with the intended price of 1200 FanBux.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where credit was never being given for the movie task "Knockdown a teen while performing the Doll Jump Power." Additionally, simplified this movie task to now be "Knockdown a teen with a Doll Jump attack", which can be credited during or shortly after performing a Doll Jump.
- Fixed instances where Doll Traps could be placed in areas where the Doll Master would get stuck if they used Possession or Doll Teleport on them.
- Fixed some cases where the Ray Gun would play a hit sound but fail to deal damage to the monster at higher latencies.
- Fixed an issue where Luma would sometimes not be visible to Spectrals.
- Fixed some instances where the shockwave of a captured Rift would fail to affect teens or monsters.
- Fixed an issue where a WART hit directly by a Fire Bomb when their Armored status was about to wear off would continue to burn even after escaping the flames.
- Fixed an issue where teens could sometimes get stuck in the Rotate Minigame while searching.
- Fixed some rare cases where teens would fail to complete the animation of consuming a pickup.
- Fixed an issue where players could try to rent Limited movies when all the scenes for their faction (teen/monster) were already completed.
- Fixed an issue where players that purchased a Founder's Pack and then launched the game were not seeing reward animations.
- Fixed an issue with the "Show Off" striped socks that prevented them from being equipped by female teens.
- Fixed some cases where the game could freeze at the start of a match or after leaving the Training/Tutorial modes when playing through the Epic store.
- Fixed an issue where the scene summary screen would show monster limited movie scenes even while a teen was selected.
