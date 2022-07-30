Forest Trolls. DR4X Weekly Changelog #53: 7/29/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9220172 · Last edited 30 July 2022 – 04:26:29 UTC by Wendy

Hey guys! Added some fun stuff this week. Also continued on my quest to balance kingdoms.

Gameplay and UI

-The boss in "Mirefield's Troubles" now has the correct unit portraits.

--I have also buffed the boss slightly

--It has more health, power, defense, and armor



-GSTBTBTU now utilizes the wizard bear portrait



-Removed Wendigo from "Standard" lair rotation, they are a cryptid

--They still can show up for other reasons though, eg on young worlds or as a result of random events

-Added forest trolls

--Forest trolls have unique art and so do their lairs

--Forest trolls have stealth

--Their lairs spawn in forests

--Forest trolls have entirely different (though still similar attributes) stats from other trolls, but maintain the same passive and active abilities

--Forest trolls are overall more expensive to train and maintain than other troll variations

--Forest trolls have some secretty unique stuff going on

--Forest trolls have very notable lore relavance





-Gave saber toothed bear lair a new unit image



Bug Fixes

-Fixed bug where capital cities had incorrect numbers for some economic buildings (Mines/Markets/Guardhouses/Inns)

-Fixed spawn bug introduced with economic updates to AI last week

Balancing

-Gave guardhouse +1 fire damage

-Gave Mine +0.5 gold production

-Gave Market +0.5 gold production

-Gave black market +0.5 gold production

-Removed bog troll from "Here Be Dragons" setting

-Added Forest Troll to "Too Many Trolls" setting

-Added Forest Troll to "Dark Forest" setting

-Added Forest Troll to "Here be Dragons" setting

-Added Forest Troll to "Strange Humanoids" setting

-Added Forest Troll to "Here Be Darkness" setting

-Removed Bog and Swamp trolls from "Realm Of Horror" setting

-Aadded forest trolls to "Realm Of Horror"

Suggestion for testers

-Try kingdoms NOW

