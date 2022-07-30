Forest Trolls. DR4X Weekly Changelog #53: 7/29/2022

Hey guys! Added some fun stuff this week. Also continued on my quest to balance kingdoms.
Gameplay and UI
-The boss in "Mirefield's Troubles" now has the correct unit portraits.
--I have also buffed the boss slightly
--It has more health, power, defense, and armor
-GSTBTBTU now utilizes the wizard bear portrait
-Removed Wendigo from "Standard" lair rotation, they are a cryptid
--They still can show up for other reasons though, eg on young worlds or as a result of random events
-Added forest trolls
--Forest trolls have unique art and so do their lairs
--Forest trolls have stealth
--Their lairs spawn in forests
--Forest trolls have entirely different (though still similar attributes) stats from other trolls, but maintain the same passive and active abilities
--Forest trolls are overall more expensive to train and maintain than other troll variations
--Forest trolls have some secretty unique stuff going on
--Forest trolls have very notable lore relavance
-Gave saber toothed bear lair a new unit image
Bug Fixes
-Fixed bug where capital cities had incorrect numbers for some economic buildings (Mines/Markets/Guardhouses/Inns)
-Fixed spawn bug introduced with economic updates to AI last week
Balancing
-Gave guardhouse +1 fire damage
-Gave Mine +0.5 gold production
-Gave Market +0.5 gold production
-Gave black market +0.5 gold production
-Removed bog troll from "Here Be Dragons" setting
-Added Forest Troll to "Too Many Trolls" setting
-Added Forest Troll to "Dark Forest" setting
-Added Forest Troll to "Here be Dragons" setting
-Added Forest Troll to "Strange Humanoids" setting
-Added Forest Troll to "Here Be Darkness" setting
-Removed Bog and Swamp trolls from "Realm Of Horror" setting
-Aadded forest trolls to "Realm Of Horror"
Suggestion for testers
-Try kingdoms NOW
YouTube Spotlight of the week!
None
Changed files in this update