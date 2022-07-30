Open World Shopkeeping and Survival Playtest Build

You can now run a shop in the Saleblazers playtest build.
This is a big content update filled with hundreds of new additions, bugfixes, and mechanics.
We really need help testing this build out in preparation for the upcoming Steam Survival Fest and Steam Next Fest events!
Please let us know if there are any issues or feedback over at our Discord!
Thank you so much for testing out Saleblazers. We hope you enjoy this patch!
Patch Notes
We won't be adding the full list of patch notes here because there'd be too many bullet points. Here's a short summary of what's new:
New Additions
- A new open world map to explore
- Customers
- Shopkeeping
- Building system
- Police and crime system
- Lockpicking mechanic
- Open world enemy spawns
- NPC shops
- New enemy types
- Shop, crafting recipe, and player unlock progression
- Map save and load support
- Hundreds of new items and clothes
- New attack combos
- New particle effects
- New water effects
- Updated graphical fidelity
- Updated animations
- Various bug and stability fixes
Known Issue
- NPC shops don't reload their stock properly. Fix is coming soon!
Changed files in this update