Open World Shopkeeping and Survival Playtest Build

You can now run a shop in the Saleblazers playtest build.

This is a big content update filled with hundreds of new additions, bugfixes, and mechanics.

We really need help testing this build out in preparation for the upcoming Steam Survival Fest and Steam Next Fest events!

Please let us know if there are any issues or feedback over at our Discord!

Thank you so much for testing out Saleblazers. We hope you enjoy this patch!

Patch Notes

We won't be adding the full list of patch notes here because there'd be too many bullet points. Here's a short summary of what's new:

New Additions

A new open world map to explore

Customers

Shopkeeping

Building system

Police and crime system

Lockpicking mechanic

Open world enemy spawns

NPC shops

New enemy types

Shop, crafting recipe, and player unlock progression

Map save and load support

Hundreds of new items and clothes

New attack combos

New particle effects

New water effects

Updated graphical fidelity

Updated animations

Various bug and stability fixes

