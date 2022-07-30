Hello all,
We have just deployed a necessary set of changes as per your recent feedback, which should surely improve your gameplay experience.
v1.08.6 Quick Fix
- Armor weight exponentially increases better, allowing more design freedom.
- Auto-Design effectiveness and speed increased (fixed also problem that could cause overarmoring of a ship section).
- Citadel armor offers more consistent protection (Tooltips updated to show the minimum amount of penetration power loss before hitting the layer)
- Maximum Ship maintenance penalty when exceeding the port's capacity limit increased from +25% to +50%.
- Fixed some small UI issues (Gun sorting in Ship Design could become unstable, Fixed zero port capacity appearing as -1).
- Adjustments to the ship physics to lessen the pitch motion.
- Increased the TR capacity output, so that nations can overcome the losses of transports quicker according to the money invested.
Enjoy!
The Game-Labs Team
