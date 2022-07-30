Hello all,

We have just deployed a necessary set of changes as per your recent feedback, which should surely improve your gameplay experience.

v1.08.6 Quick Fix

Armor weight exponentially increases better, allowing more design freedom.

Auto-Design effectiveness and speed increased (fixed also problem that could cause overarmoring of a ship section).

Citadel armor offers more consistent protection (Tooltips updated to show the minimum amount of penetration power loss before hitting the layer)

Maximum Ship maintenance penalty when exceeding the port's capacity limit increased from +25% to +50%.

Fixed some small UI issues (Gun sorting in Ship Design could become unstable, Fixed zero port capacity appearing as -1).

Adjustments to the ship physics to lessen the pitch motion.

Increased the TR capacity output, so that nations can overcome the losses of transports quicker according to the money invested.

Enjoy!

The Game-Labs Team