Ultimate Admiral: Dreadnoughts update for 30 July 2022

v1.08.6 Quick Fix

30 July 2022

Hello all,
We have just deployed a necessary set of changes as per your recent feedback, which should surely improve your gameplay experience.

  • Armor weight exponentially increases better, allowing more design freedom.
  • Auto-Design effectiveness and speed increased (fixed also problem that could cause overarmoring of a ship section).
  • Citadel armor offers more consistent protection (Tooltips updated to show the minimum amount of penetration power loss before hitting the layer)
  • Maximum Ship maintenance penalty when exceeding the port's capacity limit increased from +25% to +50%.
  • Fixed some small UI issues (Gun sorting in Ship Design could become unstable, Fixed zero port capacity appearing as -1).
  • Adjustments to the ship physics to lessen the pitch motion.
  • Increased the TR capacity output, so that nations can overcome the losses of transports quicker according to the money invested.

Enjoy!

The Game-Labs Team

