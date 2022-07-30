Saved Plans Fix

Around 5PM (PT) type of DDOS attack occurred, causing abnormalities in the Saved Plan system, creating and sharing a large number of Saved Plans with abnormal information.

Most of the said abnormal Saved Plans were deleted, bringing the situation back to normal about an hour after the occurrence. However, there were cases where Saved Plans of specific characters were sometimes not visible as the intermittent attack continued.

A little while ago, at 8:04 PM (PT), modifications were made to the server to prevent it from sharing these abnormal Saved Plans and all related issues have now been fixed.

Furthermore, we plan to further update the client over the weekend so that players will not be affected even if other types of anomalies occur.