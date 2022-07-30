 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VTube Studio update for 30 July 2022

VTube Studio 1.21.8

Share · View all patches · Build 9219966 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small patch to fix a bug that caused items to become undraggable once placed onto the model for the first time.

Also improves general API performance.

For more info, see: https://trello.com/c/PKNAYDMj

Changed files in this update

Depot 1325861
  • Loading history…
Depot 1325862
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link