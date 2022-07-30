New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.503_Multiplayer_Bug_Smiting

This one fixes the most notorious of the multiplayer bugs that players have been facing -- big thanks to Badger for rooting out several that I just could not see, and had looked right past before. Wormhole changes were completely not working when sent to clients unless you disconnected and reconnected, due to a really subtle bug that I'd been unable to find for months. Badger found and nailed it. Then there was also a bug with occasional corruption of data with any faction that used fireteams, which was also incredibly subtle in its expression. Badger found and fixed that, too, along with the hacks getting out of sync on the client.

Previously, when the fireteams sync got messed up, it was pretty much just completely scrambled on the client from then on until disconnect and reconnect, so a number of other bugs should be gone now thanks to that one fix. In a similar vein, the bug with units being in random wrong spots on the client, but only sometimes, is hopefully now fixed -- that one is very hard to test in such a way that we can be sure it is gone, but fingers crossed. The fix for that was another subtle one, but seems logical that it would resolve it.

There are also new MP sync options. There's a button in the debug menu under the escape menu that you can press to force an immediate sync to all of the clients, from the host or clients, so that if things don't look right on the clients, they will be straightened out right away versus anyone needing to disconnect and reconnect. Secondarily, there's a new setting (under Networking) called "Host Only: Force Sync Interval". On this interval (in minutes), the game will automatically sync all data to clients. So if you set this value to 20, every 20 minutes the game will resync to clients.

What about beyond multiplayer? Well, CRCGamer has made a number of balance improvements to DLC units, and also to his More System Defenders mod. Badger has also made some balance improvements to his Dyson Sidekick.

Classic Fusion by Puffin and a variety of mods by Dismiss have also gotten a variety of updates, but those haven't had their notes updated in the wiki; that's up the the mod authors themselves, and I think they may have some notes inside the mods themselves. It looks like there's a whole new mod from Dismiss as well, which is exciting!

More to come soon.

Enjoy!