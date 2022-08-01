Obama Maze Early Accesss

The Obama Maze Early Access Release is FINALLY OUT!!!

The Early Access Release for Obama Maze is FINALLY Released. Early Access for Obama Maze may not be updated so often but it will for sure receive updates additionally this means Early Access may be buggy why? I don't have many beta testers who are active so my experience with different point of views are limited so any bugs find can be reported on the community forum or our discord linked here.

Now to explain what you'll find in this major update.

The Maps

In this Early Access release you'll find 3 playable maps (along with a scuffed tutorial) these include

Normal Maze - The quite literally "Normal Maze" is the original idea of Obama Maze, stick you, Obama, seven Obamiums, all in a brick maze and boom you've got a scuffed horror game idea.

Endless Mode - Sometimes referred as "Endless Maze" which technically is incorrect! Endless mode is basically normal mode but there is no limit to how many Obamiums you can collect as once you collect seven, six more spawn in, and repeat.

Forest Maze - You spawn in a forest... no sense of direction... no idea how you got there.... but you've got one goal.... collect seven Obamiums of course! In the Forest Maze you are placed in the middle of a forest with a river, some inclines, a couple of houses, a church, and some fun stuff. And also you're getting chased by Obama. This maze you'll spawn with every item as the item manager isn't ready to handle picking up items from this maze (will be fixed in next update.)

Items

As some has changed and outright disappeared.

The Flashlight - The flashlight is your typical flashlight, its a tube light emitting thing which consumes power. Wait power? yes you now have a global power usage in Early Access which automatically regenerates over time.

The Tablet - This tablet display any videos or video games but it will show you a radar-ish type of map which will show you if there are any Obamiums located nearby but it will not show you the layout of the maze. Additionally this item drains power a lot quicker than the flashlight so don't use it too often.

The Radio - The radio / walkie talkie or really whatever you want to call it is an item which will alert you when Obama is nearby. How? you'll figure it out!!!

The Bear Trap - In normal and endless mode you'll find these littered all over the place! Pick one up and place it on the ground before Obama gets to you and he'll be stuck in place for roughly 20 seconds. (Please don't make me nerf it)

And roughly that's it! Additionally this is awkward and I have no where else to put this but you now have a sprint bar, use a little and it will regen quickly, use all of it and it will regen slowly. Anyways enjoy the Early Access and report any bugs to the Steam community forum for Obama Maze or our Obama Maze Discord Server!