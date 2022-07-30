Update! Buger Maker!

Hello everyone!

I am pleased to inform you that I have updated the game.

Lv29 unlocked

For all of you Diner Keepers out there who have been on the front lines enjoying World End Diner, your wait is over, Lv29 has been unlocked! Lv29 opens up the following features.

Burger Maker

For those who love burgers, I have prepared a special cooking table. Now you can make all kinds of burgers!

By right-clicking on the installed burger maker, you can open the dedicated burger recipe tree. There you can learn new burger recipes. So, go ahead, make all kinds of burgers and serve them to your animals!

"Advanced Skill Tree 3" will be unlocked.

Several new pieces of furniture will also be sold by peddling robots.

New Recipes

Stove recipe "Crispy chicken fillet"

Farm recipe "Pineapple seeds"

New Furniture

Tower of gold coins (Lv27)

Toolbox for inventory (Lv29)

Mithril fishing rod (Lv29)

Book "Dash Energy Recovery Technology" (Lv28)

The purchase of this book unlocks a skill tree in the Clover Tree of Technology that increases the speed at which dash energy is charged.

The number of extension works for the maximum number of chairs in BEZEPPE.BR has been increased. (Lv23)

The furniture "Heart Wire Wall" has been given the effect of increasing satisfaction.

Quests have been added.

That's all for this update..

Now,

During this period, I'd like to thank everyone who filed bug reports and everyone who streamed videos on Youtube, Twitch, Nico Nico Video, etc.!

Also, a big thank you to those of you who wrote STEAM reviews!

Your wonderful reviews have been a great encouragement to me in developing the game!

If any of you haven't written a review yet, please do, it would make me very happy!



I will continue to make various updates.

Please enjoy "World End Diner"!

Thank you.