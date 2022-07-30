Tanks v1.4.0 is now out!

It's been a long time since the last big update, but the time has finally come! Tanks v1.4 brings 2 new built-in tanks, and a brand new tank editor that lets you make your own tanks!
What's new in Tanks v1.4.0:
New features:
- Added tank editor and custom tanks
- Added air bullet which pushes things
- Added homing bullet which moves towards targets
- Added light blue tank which uses air bullets
- Added salmon tank which uses homing bullets
- Added beginner crusade
Tank behavior:
- Tanks now try to avoid walls
- Tanks now see through destructible blocks
- Tanks now avoid explosive blocks
Balancing:
- Boss tank now only spawns 5 tank types
- Cooldowns are now per item
- Made random level teleporters rarer
- Increased player tank acceleration
- Nerfed castle crusade level 'Castle artillery'
Graphics:
- New tank textures and models
- Updated crusade info and stats screen background
- Updated item icons
- Made UI icons more colorful
- Updated 3D explosion particle effect
- Added indicator when new shop items are available
- Added bullet cooldown indicator to hotbar
More:
- New editor music
- Shop is now available in versus mode
- Increased some textbox character limits
- IP address can now be hidden in parties
- Bug fixes and other minor improvements
Thank you for playing Tanks: The Crusades and for getting this game to 100,000 downloads!
See you in the next one!
