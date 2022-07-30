Tanks v1.4.0 is now out!

It's been a long time since the last big update, but the time has finally come! Tanks v1.4 brings 2 new built-in tanks, and a brand new tank editor that lets you make your own tanks!

What's new in Tanks v1.4.0:

New features:

Added tank editor and custom tanks

Added air bullet which pushes things

Added homing bullet which moves towards targets

Added light blue tank which uses air bullets

Added salmon tank which uses homing bullets

Added beginner crusade

Tank behavior:

Tanks now try to avoid walls

Tanks now see through destructible blocks

Tanks now avoid explosive blocks

Balancing:

Boss tank now only spawns 5 tank types

Cooldowns are now per item

Made random level teleporters rarer

Increased player tank acceleration

Nerfed castle crusade level 'Castle artillery'

Graphics:

New tank textures and models

Updated crusade info and stats screen background

Updated item icons

Made UI icons more colorful

Updated 3D explosion particle effect

Added indicator when new shop items are available

Added bullet cooldown indicator to hotbar

More:

New editor music

Shop is now available in versus mode

Increased some textbox character limits

IP address can now be hidden in parties

Bug fixes and other minor improvements

Thank you for playing Tanks: The Crusades and for getting this game to 100,000 downloads!

See you in the next one!