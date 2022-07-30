 Skip to content

Tanks: The Crusades update for 30 July 2022

Tanks v1.4.0 is now out!

Tanks: The Crusades update for 30 July 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's been a long time since the last big update, but the time has finally come! Tanks v1.4 brings 2 new built-in tanks, and a brand new tank editor that lets you make your own tanks!

What's new in Tanks v1.4.0:

New features:

  • Added tank editor and custom tanks
  • Added air bullet which pushes things
  • Added homing bullet which moves towards targets
  • Added light blue tank which uses air bullets
  • Added salmon tank which uses homing bullets
  • Added beginner crusade

Tank behavior:

  • Tanks now try to avoid walls
  • Tanks now see through destructible blocks
  • Tanks now avoid explosive blocks

Balancing:

  • Boss tank now only spawns 5 tank types
  • Cooldowns are now per item
  • Made random level teleporters rarer
  • Increased player tank acceleration
  • Nerfed castle crusade level 'Castle artillery'

Graphics:

  • New tank textures and models
  • Updated crusade info and stats screen background
  • Updated item icons
  • Made UI icons more colorful
  • Updated 3D explosion particle effect
  • Added indicator when new shop items are available
  • Added bullet cooldown indicator to hotbar

More:

  • New editor music
  • Shop is now available in versus mode
  • Increased some textbox character limits
  • IP address can now be hidden in parties
  • Bug fixes and other minor improvements

Thank you for playing Tanks: The Crusades and for getting this game to 100,000 downloads!

See you in the next one!

