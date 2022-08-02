6.1.2/6.1.3 | BUGFIX PATCH

The 6.1.2 & 6.1.3 Bugfix Patches go live today. These updates include fixes for a number of issues as well as several balance changes.

Some platforms will receive version 6.1.2 while others will jump straight to 6.1.3. These versions are largely the same with the latter including an additional fix for the Bloodweb. This will not affect crossplay: Everyone can play together, no matter which version they have!

Features

Perks

Thanatophobia

Decreased the penalty per injured, dying, or hooked Survivor to 1%/1.5%/2% (was 4.5%/5%/5.5%)

Added: If there are 4 injured, dying, or hooked Survivors, there is an additional 12% penalty to repair, sabotage, and Totem-cleansing speeds

Mettle of Man

Reworked to use Endurance correctly

After you earn 2 Protection Hit scoring event, the perk activates. Once activated, you gain the Endurance status effect. As long as you have Endurance, your aura will be revealed to the Killer when you are further than 12/14/16 meters from the Killer. Mettle of Man will deactivate once Endurance is lost

Dead Man's Switch

Decreased activation duration to 20/25/30 seconds (was 35/40/45 seconds)

Pain Resonance

Affected generators now interrupt Survivors that are repairing them

Note: This does not notify the Killer with a scream

Content

Re-enabled the Clown.

Fixed the localization of the Master Challenge "Furious Destruction" in Tome 2, Level 2

Replaced the Orange Glyph "Glyph Massacre" challenge for a Red Glyph "Glyph Seeker" challenge in Tome 12, Level 1

Add-on rarity in low level Bloodwebs increases as you increase your prestige level

Bug Fixes