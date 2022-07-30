Update #54 -- Hotfix, Route Planner and Humble Bundle

Hi there everyone -- just a small update post today, letting you know about a few bug fixes and updates that have gone through over the last week or so.

Route Planner

As many of you would have seen by now, there is a new feature I’ve just added named “Route Planner”, which enters a simulation time mode where you can traverse the Map, without risks. This is super helpful when learning Vaults slightly obscure map movement method. It’s also a great way to mark out a path for Veterans of the game!

Daily Draft Reset and Anti-Cheat

I’ve gone ahead and reset the Overall Top 100 Leaderboard as promised, some great new high scores already coming through! I’ve also gone ahead and updated the anti-cheat system a bit, and will continue to keep an eye on decks and ensure they are being played and submitted legally.

Swift Changes

A small presentation change of note. The Swift tag at the bottom of cards has been switched out to now be a keyword on cards. This should help new players onboarding when it comes to Combo and what cards get multi-triggered. Being a tag meant it often got missed, so moving into the body text of the card will help alleviate that problem.

Humble Bundle!

As many of you may have seen already, it was a huge honor to be asked to be involved with the Humble Bundle Deck Builder Bundle (try saying that 10 times fast!) that was released a few days ago. If you haven’t checked it out already, this is a great opportunity to score some awesome games, and support charity at the same time! A huge welcome to all the new players who have come across Vault from the Bundle as well!

Bug Fixes

I’ve been tinkering away at lots of little bug fixes over the past little while as well! From cards doing wrong damage (Grapeshot!) to other display issues, lots of things have been crossed off in the Discord. Thank you to everyone who’s been reporting things as wel go!

Thank you everyone for making Vault what it is, its awesome to see so many new players and active discussion happening around the game. There's a small card infusion coming for the Daughter of the Void, then we’ll move over to the Tempest for one last balance pass -- then, some exciting news regarding 1.0!

Thanks everyone! If you're enjoying Vault of the Void, please do leave a Review if you don't mind, it really does help a lot for small Devs like myself!

Thanks everyone - all for now!