Version 0.4.2 Released

Turns out I didn't get the leaderboards right on the first try. Dang. The champ boards were storing the points, cars, and wheels from the last track instead of the sum of those from the championship. It was a minor error in the secondary data, but it was worth a patch update sooner than later, especially since the other WIP could take some time to complete.

Fixes:

Champ boards now store points, cars, and wheel sums from entire championship instead of just the last track.

Changes: