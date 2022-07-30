 Skip to content

GRITS Racing update for 30 July 2022

Version 0.4.2 Released

Version 0.4.2 Released

Turns out I didn't get the leaderboards right on the first try. Dang. The champ boards were storing the points, cars, and wheels from the last track instead of the sum of those from the championship. It was a minor error in the secondary data, but it was worth a patch update sooner than later, especially since the other WIP could take some time to complete.

Fixes:
  • Champ boards now store points, cars, and wheel sums from entire championship instead of just the last track.
Changes:
  • The share image now shows the laps total from the championship (because it may not be the max laps possible), and also now changes the text for an endurance race.

