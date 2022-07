Share · View all patches · Build 9219444 · Last edited 30 July 2022 – 01:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello Lumberjacks!

This big update brings all the goodness from the consoles to the PC, including:

new big chipper and big chips trailer

new box truck to carry chips

all new hard career level

high resolution support UI scaling

performance and game-play improvements

... and many more!