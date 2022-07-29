Major Update 0.5.0

Thank you for playing and providing us feedback!

Please let us know if you find any bugs or have suggestions on how we can improve the game further.

Bug fixes and improvements

Fps is now capped for better performance

Sawblade sometimes became invisible if equipped when in car/spikeball

Decreased mini-boss HP

Added 3840x2160 as supported resolution

Base pick-up range increased

Split Supply Box so mini-bosses drop Weapon Crates that only containing weapon boosts, and the Supply Box only contain rare items

Added ammo counter for primary weapon

Added cooldown visual for passive weapons

Added some new weapon boosts

Decreased attack range for all enemies (especially mini-bosses)

Added knockback when super power-up ends

Improved sniper sfx and feel

Added VSync option from settings (enable if you experience screen tearing)

Added warnings/location markers for zombies that are behind obstacles

Overall balancing