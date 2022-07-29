Small update

Share · View all patches · Build 9219156 · Last edited 29 July 2022 – 23:32:48 UTC by Wendy

mostly just tidying things i noticed i missed for the new version

but theres is some new stuff in here

you can now scale the model in paint mode with q and e (not flying)

and i added a "Guides" button in help

been thinking how to tutorialise better, and using steams guides seems a good plan since its already there and lets people look it up on their phone or second monitor

and it leaves the door open for anyone to fill any gaps they felt i missed, or potentially leave tips and tricks for each other :)

gona get to work on that now

and heres probably a good place to say thanks for such a welcoming relaunch