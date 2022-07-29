 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pixel Palette Creator update for 29 July 2022

Small update

Share · View all patches · Build 9219156 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

mostly just tidying things i noticed i missed for the new version

but theres is some new stuff in here

you can now scale the model in paint mode with q and e (not flying)

and i added a "Guides" button in help

been thinking how to tutorialise better, and using steams guides seems a good plan since its already there and lets people look it up on their phone or second monitor

and it leaves the door open for anyone to fill any gaps they felt i missed, or potentially leave tips and tricks for each other :)

gona get to work on that now

and heres probably a good place to say thanks for such a welcoming relaunch

Changed files in this update

Depot 1976161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link