Small update

mostly just tidying things i noticed i missed for the new version
but theres is some new stuff in here
you can now scale the model in paint mode with q and e (not flying)
and i added a "Guides" button in help
been thinking how to tutorialise better, and using steams guides seems a good plan since its already there and lets people look it up on their phone or second monitor
and it leaves the door open for anyone to fill any gaps they felt i missed, or potentially leave tips and tricks for each other :)
gona get to work on that now
and heres probably a good place to say thanks for such a welcoming relaunch
Changed files in this update