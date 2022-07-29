We’re going to PAX West 2022

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Watch out Seattle... we’re pulling out all the stops for our biggest booth yet!

For this year's PAX West, we will have demo stations for Floppy Knights, Garden Story, and The World Next Door. Come say hi to our team and pick up some limited edition merch. We'll be selling T-shirts, enamel pins, and acrylic standees!

It’s been a while since we last went to a convention, so we're excited to (safely) hang out with everyone again! Our staff will be wearing masks and hand sanitizer will be available at all of our demo stations.

Can’t make it to PAX? All merch is available on our website right now!

Pre-orders are scheduled to ship out in September. International shipping is available.

Let us know if you're going to PAX West, we'd love to meet ya!