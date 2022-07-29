A20.6 b8 EXP

Share · View all patches · Build 9219007 · Last edited 29 July 2022 – 22:52:02 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Everyone!

While Alpha 21's production goes full steam ahead, there are a list of fixes compatible with A20 we did not want you all to wait on any longer!

To participate:

right click on the game in steam click on properties click the "betas" tab the drop down menu will have latest_experimental available ← you want THAT select that and wait for the game to download.

Due to Microsoft requirements, custom prefabs can no longer be saved directly to the game folder.

They will be saved to the User Defined Folder (UDF).

This default location is:

\AppData\Roaming\7DaysToDie\LocalPrefabs

To avoid having to re-save each POI one at a time in the prefab editor, all POI's currently located in...

\Steam\steamapps\common\7 Days To Die\Data\Prefabs

...should be manually moved to the UDF.

The UDF can be declared in the game launcher as a command line parameter.

Add the following to the command line:

Format:

-UserDataFolder=<YOUR_DRIVE_LOCATION><YOUR_FOLDER_LOCATION>

Example:

-UserDataFolder=C:\MyUserData

The UDF can also be set in the serverconfig.xml file.

Format:

<property name="UserDataFolder" value="<YOUR_SERVER_DRIVE_LOCATION><YOUR_SERVER_FOLDER_PATH><YOUR_FOLDER_LOCATION>" />

Example:

<property name="UserDataFolder" value="C:\MyServer\Users\TFP\123456\MyDediSaves" />

A20.6 b8 Changelog

Added

JunkDrone NPC menu entry for toggle ally healing.

News window in main menu

DBS/F11 screenshots are now showing the world gen seed

GiveXp command

Changed

Storage and Service sounds to be consistent between vehicles and the drone.

Friends, History and LAN tabs in server browser now ignore filters and show all entries

Vultures don't auto aggro on players in vehicles

Updated repair and harvest items on gas pumps and vending machines to discourage exploits

Fixed