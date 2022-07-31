Input Improvements Patch

We have updated Very Very Valet with some input improvements:

Player 1 can now use only the keyboard (no joystick). So if you have 1 fewer controller than players, one player can use the keyboard now! Previously this was not possible, because disabling a controller for Player 1 wasn't allowed.

Input prompts now detect the connected controllers, and show the correct prompts for the connected controller type. Special button glyphs exist for Xbox, Playstation, and Nintendo Switch controllers.

Please note that the game uses XInput for Xbox/Microsoft controllers, and XInput has a limitation of 4 controllers connected at once. To play with more than 4 players, we recommend using up to 4 Xbox controllers, and then other controller types (Dualshock, Joycons, etc) to fill out the other players.