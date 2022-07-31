 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Very Very Valet update for 31 July 2022

Input Improvements Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9218898 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have updated Very Very Valet with some input improvements:

  • Player 1 can now use only the keyboard (no joystick). So if you have 1 fewer controller than players, one player can use the keyboard now! Previously this was not possible, because disabling a controller for Player 1 wasn't allowed.
  • Input prompts now detect the connected controllers, and show the correct prompts for the connected controller type. Special button glyphs exist for Xbox, Playstation, and Nintendo Switch controllers.

Please note that the game uses XInput for Xbox/Microsoft controllers, and XInput has a limitation of 4 controllers connected at once. To play with more than 4 players, we recommend using up to 4 Xbox controllers, and then other controller types (Dualshock, Joycons, etc) to fill out the other players.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1448841
  • Loading history…
Depot 1448842
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link