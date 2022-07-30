v0.19 Patch Notes - Boss Mechanics
We’ve been hard at work overhauling a very important aspect of the game: its bosses! Bosses should not be just bigger versions of normal monsters, but unforgettable enemies with their own unique flair and mechanics. So we’ve made sure each boss is exactly that!
We’ve also added many quality of life features such as the much asked-for Camera Rotation and Custom Keybindings! We really hope you enjoy this update and look forward to hearing your feedback. Read all the many changes below :)
Features
- Bosses now have more phases and unique skills
- Camera rotation
- Custom keybindings
- Hide helm option
- 5 new main quests
- Added 'Unique' enemies that have a chance to spawn in battle and have 3 enemy modifiers
- Tons of new enemies
- Add new new enemy type 'Elite' (which is the old 'Champion'), and 'Champion' is now stronger
- The 'Special Vendor' in each act now sells all materials obtainable in that act for gold
- Enemy modifier visuals have been changed to just highlight the enemies for less visual clutter
- When an enemy modifier is rolled, any other enemy in the battle with a modifier will roll the same modifier for a more themed and easier to read battle
- Ground/Periodic effects (Burning Ground, Thunder Storm, etc) now have a hover tooltip that shows what they do and if they are friendly or not (can be toggled on/off in the options menu)
- Changing your currently selected character now locks the camera onto that character
- Arrow keys now also pan the camera
- Added search feature to player inventory
General Changes
- Added new quest navigation system removing the Map Node interface
- Profession material rewards are now multiplied by the amount of characters you own in the party
- Experience required to level up progressively decreased starting from level 6
- Profession reward amounts increased
- Consumable tooltips now have a more readable positioning
- Opportunity and Counter attacks now just use 1 attack when dual wielding, adding up the weapon damage from both weapons
- Poisoned and Bleeding statuses now tell you specific damage/effect values when hovering the status icons
- Reduced sell price of materials and commodities
- Quest shops can no longer have multiple legendary item options
- Changed any material that is unused in any crafting material to now be a commodity
- Increased the damage of melee weapons
- The 'Special Vendor' in each act now sells all materials obtainable in that act for gold
- Teleporting no longer triggers bleed damage
- Bonfire now restores 50% health and mana instead of 20%
- Mana potion effectiveness reduced by 50%
- Range decreased on various skills
- Base movement points set to 4 instead of 5
- All melee weapons grant +1 movement
- Range/Movement/Counter Attack bonuses from stats now require 25 points instead of 20 and are capped at 3 instead of 5
- Enemies get increased movement/range at higher levels
- Loot drop chances increased globally
Skill Changes
- Meteor now leaves fire on the ground in the affected area dealing damage over time
- Meteor no longer increases damage based on heat stacks but deals more base damage
- Sniper Shot now deals an extra 15% damage per hex down from 25%
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue that caused popup text to be very small on 4k screens
- Fixed issue where enemies could display as 'Dead' without actually dying
- Fixed issue that caused Ghost Armor to be expended when healed
- Fixed issue where some materials/commodities would scale prices with level
- Fixed issue where Summon Wolf would steal more life than it should
- Fixed issue where Eye Drops wouldn't remove Blind
- Fixed an issue where your skill slot placement wouldn't be preserved correctly on loading a character
- Fixed issue where fist weapons would never show up when gambling
- Fixed issue that caused Ritual Sickness to be applied to the incorrect targets
- Fixed issue where Quick Draw could provide more attacks than intended
- Fixed issue where you couldn't transmog fist weapons
- Fixed issue where learning Threatening Fracture would disable Charge
- Fixed issue where Enrage wouldn't protect from some movement impairing effects
Changed files in this update