v0.19 Patch Notes - Boss Mechanics

We’ve been hard at work overhauling a very important aspect of the game: its bosses! Bosses should not be just bigger versions of normal monsters, but unforgettable enemies with their own unique flair and mechanics. So we’ve made sure each boss is exactly that!

We’ve also added many quality of life features such as the much asked-for Camera Rotation and Custom Keybindings! We really hope you enjoy this update and look forward to hearing your feedback. Read all the many changes below :)

Features

Bosses now have more phases and unique skills

Camera rotation

Custom keybindings

Hide helm option

5 new main quests

Added 'Unique' enemies that have a chance to spawn in battle and have 3 enemy modifiers

Tons of new enemies

Add new new enemy type 'Elite' (which is the old 'Champion'), and 'Champion' is now stronger

The 'Special Vendor' in each act now sells all materials obtainable in that act for gold

Enemy modifier visuals have been changed to just highlight the enemies for less visual clutter

When an enemy modifier is rolled, any other enemy in the battle with a modifier will roll the same modifier for a more themed and easier to read battle

Ground/Periodic effects (Burning Ground, Thunder Storm, etc) now have a hover tooltip that shows what they do and if they are friendly or not (can be toggled on/off in the options menu)

Changing your currently selected character now locks the camera onto that character

Arrow keys now also pan the camera

Added search feature to player inventory

General Changes

Added new quest navigation system removing the Map Node interface

Profession material rewards are now multiplied by the amount of characters you own in the party

Experience required to level up progressively decreased starting from level 6

Profession reward amounts increased

Consumable tooltips now have a more readable positioning

Opportunity and Counter attacks now just use 1 attack when dual wielding, adding up the weapon damage from both weapons

Poisoned and Bleeding statuses now tell you specific damage/effect values when hovering the status icons

Reduced sell price of materials and commodities

Quest shops can no longer have multiple legendary item options

Changed any material that is unused in any crafting material to now be a commodity

Increased the damage of melee weapons

Teleporting no longer triggers bleed damage

Bonfire now restores 50% health and mana instead of 20%

Mana potion effectiveness reduced by 50%

Range decreased on various skills

Base movement points set to 4 instead of 5

All melee weapons grant +1 movement

Range/Movement/Counter Attack bonuses from stats now require 25 points instead of 20 and are capped at 3 instead of 5

Enemies get increased movement/range at higher levels

Loot drop chances increased globally

Skill Changes

Meteor now leaves fire on the ground in the affected area dealing damage over time

Meteor no longer increases damage based on heat stacks but deals more base damage

Sniper Shot now deals an extra 15% damage per hex down from 25%

Bug Fixes