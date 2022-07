Acclimate V0.7.7

Release Notes

KNOWN ISSUES

• ANIMATIONS NOT SYNCED

• FOOTSTEP SOUNDS PLAY TWICE

• PLAYER CAN RUN THROUGH COLLIDERS

• SLIGHT LAG WHEN CHOPPING TREES

CHANGES & FIXES

• ADDED A CONTROLS VIEW IN THE SETTINGS MENU SO PLAYERS DON’T HAVE TO GUESS CONTROLS

• INCREASED SEASON LENGTH

• TERRAIN IMPROVEMENTS

• ADDED MORE FUNCTIONALITY TO THE SETTINGS MENU

• FIXED EXCESSIVE VOLUME ISSUE

• FIXED AN ISSUE WITH LOADING GAME SETTINGS

• WEATHER STAYS LONGER IN EACH STATE

• YOU CAN NOW SEARCH CARS AND OTHER OBJECTS FOR PARTS, FOOD, RESOURCES OR WEAPONS (ITEMS ARE NOT FULLY RANDOMIZED AS OF YET)

• FIXED SHADOWS ONLY SHOWING IN A WEIRD CIRCLE

• FIXED MISSING SHADOWS IN BUILDINGS

• FIXED AND ISSUE WHERE THE CHARACTER WOULD FALL SLOW

• FIXED AN ISSUE WHERE THE CHARACTER COULD ONLY JUMP IN PLACE

• ADDED PLACEABLE CAMPFIRES ALONG WITH OTHERS RANDOMLY PLACED THAT CAN BE LIT

• FIXED AN ISSUE WHERE LOAD GAME DOES NOT DISPLAY CANNOT LOAD WHEN NO SAVE IS FOUND

• CHOPPING TRESS NOW ALSO DROP STICKS

• MOVED GRASS AND OTHER TERRAIN DETAILS TO A NEW RENDER ENGINE FOR SMOOTHER AND MORE STABLE FPS

• ADDED MORE ITEMS FOR THE PLAYER TO PICKUP

• TERRAIN WORK IS NOW COMPLETE FOR 3 POIS

• UPGRADED TO THE NEW INPUT SYSTEM WITH SUPPORT FOR CONTROLLERS (CURRENTLY WITH BASIC FUNCTIONALITY

• FIXED AN ISSUE WITH CHARACTER JITTERING ON SLOPES

• FIXED OCEAN CLIPPING WHEN STANDING IN SHALLOW POOLS OF WATER

• ADDED DYNAMIC MENU BACKGROUND THAT’S USES THE PLAYER’S LAST SAVE

• CHARACTER CAN NOW BE CONTROLLED WHEN JUMPING OR FALLING

PACKAGE UPDATES

• UPGRADED TO NATURE RENDERER 2021.1.4