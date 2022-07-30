7/30 Announcement of the version update

Dear Detective,

The Mirror System is expected to be updated at 8:00 on 7/30 (UTC/GMT: +8:00), which is expected to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to go offline. Please log off in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you separately after the server is opened. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!

Compensation will be issued in this update: Spirit Coin x10000

【new features】

New Wraith - Snow Maiden Online

"Snow Girl out, go home early"

Snow Maiden, also known as Snow Princess, who is good at making ice and snow, lives in the deep mountains. She looks like a human and has an amazingly beautiful appearance. She is a simulated wraith who is good at controlling. This time she was invited to the Spiritual Examination Bureau as an instructor, which will bring more training challenges to the agents.

The special agent function is grandly launched!

"I'm a super class, it's a status symbol"

A lot of discounts, a lot of benefits!

Immediately return a certain amount of spiritual stones after purchase, and get additional privileges

Special privileges such as special honorable nickname signs, dismantling skins for additional bonuses, and more settlement bonuses in the game.

Welfare function: Binding evil and dispelling demons!

"The gathering of resentful spirits means the spiritual realm. The agents work together to dispel the spirits."

Collect a set of skins for any character to exchange for the corresponding character's exclusive event avatar

Welfare function: Broken Jade Treasure Box, grand launch!

"Broken jade into weave, condensed treasure into a box"

Super value feedback, benefits don't stop! The reward drawing is not repeated, and a lot of costumes are waiting for you!

Welfare function: Weekly free character update

This week, you can experience the characters for free. Agent camp: Su Qingli, Shangxiang, Ling Zhengying, Jiahui, Ye Luo, Ge Yongming

Simulated resentment camp: Yang Qilang, Lord Bachi, Spoon Maniac

【Other new features】

Snow Maiden character + skin exclusive gift package, you can view the gift package on the welfare event page, buy the gift package, and complete the task to get the corresponding skin. After the new version is updated, the voice of teammates of the same faction can be blocked in the casting interface The transparency of the in-office UI can be adjusted in the settings panel

【New in the fitting room】

Heaven's Choice Treasure Box: Bian Que-Salvator Series Heaven's Choice Treasure Box: Snow Maiden - Wine Gathering Series Mall: Snow Girl - Frost Snow Binghua Returning treasure boxes: Shangxiang-Hanja series, Yu Ji-Songshanghe series, Bai Qiulian-Deep Sea God child series Shattered Jade Treasure Box: Yu Ji-Battle of Heaven and Man-Dawning Series, Peng Gang-Number One Player Series, Ye Luo-Yinlong Supreme Series, Aofeng-Canglong Flame Series, Yan Chixia-Saint Inhuman Series

【Balance adjustment】

Optimized the defense logic of simulating the Wraith Spider Monster Spirit Detectives can only use props - paper avatars to offset the spider web that simulates the Wraith Spider at most three times.

【Function optimization】

Optimized the behavior of AI players in man-machine mode

【BUG fix】