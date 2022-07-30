NEW SKILLS ! Explode on demand !

Hello UpGunners!

We are coming with a new regular update for the summer! And as usual, it contains new skills, cosmetics and various fixes.

NEW IMPROVEMENTS

Shooting decoy

Spawn your decoy to shoot at your opponents! Each bullet deals 10 points of damage and everything is shot in a straight line. Make your friends doubt you and take them out!

Controlled explosion

Explode at will like "last flame", but live!

You will inflict as much damage as you have health points, after the explosion you are left with 1 HP.

Boomerang

Your bullets come back to you, very dangerous but very convenient to set traps at the turn.

NEW FREE UPGRADE



Free UpGun players can now play with "Lucky day" and increase the chance of each shot to shoot critical bullet.

NEW COSMETICS



Some of these new cosmetics are available for purchase on Steam!

Other changes:

-Throwing your magazine now deals a lot more damage.

-The knife leaves a small mark on the walls now.

-Some interactive items now shake when activated.

-4 new achievements!

[Bug fixes:[/b]

-The treadmill on Everstopped was not working

-Skills were sometimes ported in the lobby

-You were not able to inspect your weapon in the lobby

-Equivalent exchange was not working properly

Max'