New LFG and AFK Features! Plus other goodies.

250: Early Access 0.12.87 - July 29, 2022 4:00 PM EST

• Fixed bow damage in several areas. Auto attack with archery was not properly doing full damage to the back row. Ranger bow skills were incorrectly piercing all the time. Only Trueshot Strike should bypass dodge, parry, riposte.

• Added a new LFG feature. While solo, you can type /lfg to toggle LFG mode. Your name will appear brighter in town as a cue to other players seeking to group up. LFG disables automatically upon joining a party.

• Added a new AFK feature. You can type /afk to toggle AFK mode. Your name will appear darker in town as a cue to other players that you are AFK. You can also use it to prevent invite or trade invites. It will automatically clear upon joining a party.

• Added search support for AFK and LFG players via the /who command. For example you can type /who lfg to see a list of everyone that is LFG. It also supports filtering by level. For example /who lfg 1 10. This will return a result of everyone that is LFG from level 1-10 across the entire server.

• If you add a player to your ignore list, you will no longer receive trade or party invites from them.

• Improved certain auditing systems for the security of all citizens of Edenburg.

• Fixed a bug where only newly created characters were attempting to save data before the client was prepared to do so.