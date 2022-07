Share · View all patches · Build 9218191 · Last edited 30 July 2022 – 01:40:29 UTC by Wendy

Hi ! Update 1.3.1 is mostly bug fixes from Update 1.3.

The neons did not stop growing if two MIDI pressed events were send without being released.

Sustain pedal wasn't working properly in some cases.

I've also add a slider to select the default velocity (mainly for qwerty players) and it come with setting to override any velocity input to this default value. These settings are on the Sound tab.

See you soon !