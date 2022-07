Share · View all patches · Build 9218103 · Last edited 29 July 2022 – 20:09:32 UTC by Wendy

Added 6 languages!

Thanks to those who helped with the translations:

Czech translated by siSINka_CZ.

Norwegian translated by Guyra.

Dutch translated by Charlotte.

Polish translated by zell.san.

Irish and French translated by default.

Minor bugs have also been fixed.