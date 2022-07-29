 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ShootRun update for 29 July 2022

V2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9218092 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

more balance - game is easier
added 1 more easy level
fixed small bugs with teleport and enemy appearance
added full restore ( anim+sound ) to some enemies

Thank you for help with reports

Changed files in this update

Depot 1613231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link