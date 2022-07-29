more balance - game is easier
added 1 more easy level
fixed small bugs with teleport and enemy appearance
added full restore ( anim+sound ) to some enemies
Thank you for help with reports
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
more balance - game is easier
added 1 more easy level
fixed small bugs with teleport and enemy appearance
added full restore ( anim+sound ) to some enemies
Thank you for help with reports
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update