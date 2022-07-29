Star Of The Show - Crashing Fixes Attempt #2 - Teaser

A few reviews and people are still having crashing issues, the last update for crashing fixes did help several, yet for some it did have issues.

Here is an update that should help some crashes. I had SEVERAL issues regarding start ups. So I had to change a few scripts. Here's what I did.

Fixed the loading start up scene. No longer will there be a button to continue after an audio warning. After 10 seconds, the menu scene will load from the audio warning. If things are still crashing, I may have to remove this scene and rework the menu.

Changed several exporting options to the game. This should help with some optimization as well.

Changed some of the UI in the main menu.

Added the new Camera Man character to the menu next to The Tall Man.

In the No Key Mode, added a few models to match the original mode.

Hopefully this fixes some, I genuinely am trying to get this fixed and managed. Some negative reviews on the game were made from crashes, and I'm getting my fixes in. This requires a lot of work, but I have stopped working on the 2.0 version just for these fixes. I'm back on it now. I'm reworking the story and game-play by several tweaks. The new version will change several things. Happy to show it off eventually.

Thank you!