Update for 1.0.3

New Features

Ambiences

Hillside - the classic background.

Night - for the night owls.

More Ambiences are already being worked on, but we wanted to push the first two out so you can try them without having to wait for the entire set to be complete!

Error Data

Your keystroke error data is now saved and displayed in a new stats tab.

The tab will include your most common errors in a summary, as well as a complete list of all errors.

The error tab will not contain any errors made before the patch.

Added tooltip to radio speaker which displays the currently playing song.

Bugfixes