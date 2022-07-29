In response to a player request, I added functionality to import your army from another saved game. To import your old army, start a new game. After Yumi, Emi, Kakiko, and your fairy join your party, use the console command "ImportSaveGame" followed by a number 0-6. Number 0 will load the army and inventory from your autosave. Numbers 1-6 will load the army and inventory from those saved games. I have not yet tested this very thoroughly. And it will certainly add duplicates of characters who join your party later in the game. But I think it's working for now. Please let me know if you notice any bugs with it.
Himeko Sutori update for 29 July 2022
Patch notes 29 July 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Himeko Sutori Content Depot 669501
