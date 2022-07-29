Patch notes 29 July 2022

In response to a player request, I added functionality to import your army from another saved game. To import your old army, start a new game. After Yumi, Emi, Kakiko, and your fairy join your party, use the console command "ImportSaveGame" followed by a number 0-6. Number 0 will load the army and inventory from your autosave. Numbers 1-6 will load the army and inventory from those saved games. I have not yet tested this very thoroughly. And it will certainly add duplicates of characters who join your party later in the game. But I think it's working for now. Please let me know if you notice any bugs with it.