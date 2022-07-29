Update 11 - Sandstorm

Hi, adorers!

As we said in the devlogs, this is our last Major Update before 1.0 release. And we are so happy to be here with all of you.

The community helped so much to turn Adore into this game that we love so much! Thank you.

We'll still be supporting the game with smaller updates & bug fixes until the 1.0 release, don't worry!

Highlights

4 new Creatures

1 new Legendary Creature

New Human boss

New Environment (now with map hazards)

Dungeon system

17 new synergies

Gem system for artifacts

New Damage Type and Armor Type system.

New Artifacts & Rune

Added Search system on World Map

Added artifacts max quality system (similar to runes system)

Redesigned a lot of UI

New Quests

Much more!

We believe that Adore is much more fun when you play using multiple creatures in strategic ways instead of just spamming one creature.

Today, we want to talk a bit more about some changes that made the game much more engaging:

Number of enemies per area

To begin creating more engaging encounters, we reduced the number of creatures in each area and increased their level. This alone made a huge difference in the gameplay.

New Damage & Armor Type

Now, every attack of all creatures can have one of two types of damage: Physical or Magical.

The armors also are divided into Physical and Magical armor:



Basically, if you attack a physical armor with physical damage, it will work as before. The damage will be dealt to the armor until it reaches zero and breaks.

But here is where things get interesting, you can break the armor instantly:



As you progress through the game, you'll also see much more creatures with armor!

Every creature can spawn with armor now.

Each specie has its own predetermined type of armor and damage.

Speed of the Recall's Orb

Previously, the recall’s orb was too fast and the adorer was able to spam creatures. You could almost recall and summon it instantly.

The recall mechanic was a must in almost every situation. Don't get us wrong, we love this mechanic! But now you have more choices.

You can still recall it, and while the orb is returning, It can be more efficient to use other creatures. Or instead of recalling it, you also have a more viable option of waiting for the creature to finish all its animations and returning by touch to you without locking your stamina(with the recall).

Charging the creature's Special Ability

In the last patch, you could just use one creature and it would charge all its Special Ability by itself. This, combined with the old recall's orb high speed, allowed and even incentivized the player to use just one creature.

We are changing it. Now, the creature that deals the damage will not charge its own special ability. But it will charge the special ability of all other creatures.

That's it! We had so much more fun with these changes. The moment-to-moment combat is much more engaging now. You really need to know when is the right moment to use each creature that you bring with you. Hope you also enjoy it!

Here are the patch notes:

New, Reworks & Adjustments

New gem system

New armor and creature damage types system.

2 artifacts

Now Portal spawns after completing the map objective.

Reworked human bosses AI.

Added a new Dragon Rune.

New mechanic on Bellina: Dish of The Day.

New search system

Krongur Rework.

Added a new attack: Rock Storm

• Adjustments on Krongur's Special Jump Attack

• Now the Special Jump Attack can pass over obstacles

• Added a tutorial tab for Armor and Damage Types

Increased max number of sanctuary slots from 34 to 39.

We still plan to implement a more robust system to unlock new creatures' slots in the village. But we want to connect it with the endgame(which is one of the 1.0 features)

Now creature chests have a small percentage of containing a blessed creature and an even smaller chance for a super blessed creature.

Now the event to capture points will only spawn creatures if the player is close to the point that is being captured.

Reworked: chest UI.

Changed Maena option name to Create Synergies.

Added shield gain to the human bosses AI.

Added a new Quest Dialogue Translation System.

Adjustments to the music system and now music doesn't restart each time the player clears an area.

Death retrieval element description changed.

Swapped the Adorer's panel hint with the Special Attack hint in the tutorial.

Reworked the shader of cursed enemy creatures.

Decreased number of cursed chains to purify in the Cursed Chains quest.

Changed "Blessed" trait name to "Lucky".

Decreased initial shopkeeper items price.

Now the artifacts drop faster during the game.

Adjustments to the Creatures' Status UI.

Removed artifact: Enhancement Chalice.

Added key to Baldin's shop.

Added tutorial tab to map teleport.

Added map teleport description to the minimap.

Added description about teleporting to map elements in the minimap.

Changed the description text of the Zella Healing Orb ability.

Reworked the Quests of Act 1 for a better new player experience.

System to auto-save backup files.

Balance

Removed expeditions with 4 maps.

Now, each map of expeditions only has one objective.

Upon finishing the objective, the portal will open. You no longer need to clear all areas. This works for normal maps and expeditions.

Reduced the number of creatures per area.

Increased the level of enemy creatures.

Decreased recall's orb speed and added a minimum delay to return to the player.

Now the creature's special energy does not increase with its own attacks.

Now the Galghan's bell item will only activate the recall's energy touch damage if the creature recalled dealt any damage.

Increased Meecra's amount of energy to activate its special from 100 to 200.

Removed Stun and reduced the area from the second attack on PunchRock

(Krongur)

(Krongur) Removed health bonus from Artifact of the Adorers in all qualities.

Removed stamina regen and recall's orb speed from Calling Armlet in all qualities.

Bug Fixes

Fixed: The color of Super Blessed creatures was showing darker than normal in the Bestiary.

Fixed: Momba SFXs were playing in 2D space, not 3D.

Fixed: Open minimap hint remaining active after entering a new area or entering the portal.

Fixed: The minimap would activate with the line pointing to a blank space.

Fixed: Wrong description in the tutorial of the creature's special attack.

Fixed: Synergy tutorial text with the wrong name of Meecra's ability.

Fixed: Smaller dodge duration after exiting the portal.

Fixed: Creatures transformed into sheep by Melkran would not walk in some situations.

Fixed: Icy attacks would hit targets in its back.

Fixed: Abbu changing target at the end of the attack animation.

Fixed: Wrong armor position in the creature health bar.

Fixed: Healing SFXs activating in the score screen.

Fanart!

Amazing fanart by @JustPixelatea



You can follow the development more closely at our discord server: Cadabra Discord.

Also, feel free to talk directly to the devs and send us any suggestions or critiques.

Please, If you encounter any issues, send them to us at #bug-report at Cadabra Discord.

Good luck and have fun!

May Draknar bless you!