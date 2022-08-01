Patch 2022.08 b1

Change

Animals and enemies now have a damage text, you can see how much damage you do.

The store has been reworked and looks much more appealing now.

A DLC was added and with it the first dungeon.

The first New Monsters are now here.

I added a train station, with the train you can now travel to the desert to mine more resources.

Some places or buildings can now be displayed you can turn this on or off, top right in the mini-map is a menu.

When animals die they spownen a carcass this is only for the optics.

A new building element (the grandfather clock) can now be built.

There is now a new item with the gas can you can refuel your car.

The cellar entrance has been beautified.

A (Depth of field) (Camara effect) has been added in the story scene.

Now there are achievements in the game that you can collect.

The game has got a new logo Luck. ːsteamhappyː

You can now buy pigs, cows or chickens in the pet shop.

If you now set the stamina to 0, the character will stop and jumping will also cause stamina loss.

Error correction

An error was fixed when rummaging the garbage.

The sound was edited from stone, wood and iron mining.

The cellar was completely reworked because some colliders were hanging in the air and so there was no way through.

Some monsters had to be reworked because they didn't cause any damage.

The " UI (E) is sometimes large sometimes small, it should have a uniform size " It was adjusted !

After the Story Scene you came directly into the game world, now you come first in a loading screen and then into the game world.

In the sales UI the money display was fixed it showed 99999.

In the general store, the fade has been edited.

When collecting mushrooms there was no animation and the character didn't stop.

The damage range of the bees was too short, they did no damage.

Currently known bugs

When swimming (arrow direction down) it happens that the character does not execute the animation swimming correctly, this looks a bit funny ːsteamsadː

What else will be released soon

DLC Dungeon Scene and a par monsters for, desert, cellar and dungeon.

This will be the last renewal for now, I'm planning on bug fixing the game now.

What does that mean, several livestreams will follow now and smaller patches will come to fix bugs. When the bugs are completed(improved) so far, the game will go out of alpha. There is no exact date.