RC Rush update for 29 July 2022

Minor patch v1.3.2.2

The main reason for this patch was to fix a game breaking issue where the main menu UI could, in some cases, fail to start the game. This issue was introduced in the localization update, but should now be fixed.

Also, this build brings some rendering optimizations in levels that use terrains (outdoor, scrapyard, winter, cave, pool and playground)

If you find any issues, please do let me know in the Discussions board so that I can address them as best as possible.

Thank you for your ongoing support for RC Rush and thank you for supporting indie games!

