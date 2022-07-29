 Skip to content

Wood Brothers Flying Colours update for 29 July 2022

Bomb release without controllers

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have had requests to allow the bomb to be released without the VR controllers. This is useful if you prefer to fly traditional stick with VR controls.

Look down and right to hold the bomb. Release with trigger.

