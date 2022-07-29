Big Update - patch 1.0.0.6

Hello everyone!
For several months we watched how users played the Liber game. We have compiled a large list of changes and improvements (56 items!) based on feedback from players.
In this update, we have improved a lot, in the list, some things are invisible at first glance, but they are very weighty and the overall impression of the game depends on their corrections.
Common
- It is now possible to access the menu settings without leaving the game.
- Now the gameplay can be paused.
- Expanded the area of interaction with objects
- Raised FPS so that nothing freezes and hangs.
- When running the character - added the distance of the camera from the character, which adds dynamics and realism
Library
- Added more items to explore. The location has become much more interesting to study
- Fixed the widget for collecting books. The player now understands how many books need to be collected in the end
- Simplified interaction with the combination lock, because we noticed that some players did not understand that they had to press Enter to continue the game
The edge
- Added more livestock and props.
- Fixed the firewood collection widget. The player now understands how many armfuls of firewood need to be collected in the end
The QTE level in the tavern - fixed a bug that very rarely occurs, but it is impossible to pass the level further with it (we are talking about when the letters go too close to each other).
Fight
- Added a standard of living indicator so that the player understands how much is left before losing. Now, before the last beats, the screen turns black and white.
- Improved the somersault so that there are no bugs with the playback of the somersault animation.
Cannibal Camp
- Added the Press E indicator to the cell that the main character must find.
Cave
- Improved passing. Where players most often fell, we lengthened the protrusions and added “hooks".
- improved animation when moving boxes.
Island
- added pictures of the mysterious time traveler
- Added butterflies, frogs, birdsong, which enlivens the location more.
There will be even more game improvements ahead.
Thanks to everyone who has already played Liber and shared their impressions!
Follow the news!
Changed files in this update