Big Update - patch 1.0.0.6

Hello everyone!

For several months we watched how users played the Liber game. We have compiled a large list of changes and improvements (56 items!) based on feedback from players.

In this update, we have improved a lot, in the list, some things are invisible at first glance, but they are very weighty and the overall impression of the game depends on their corrections.

Common

It is now possible to access the menu settings without leaving the game.

Now the gameplay can be paused.

Expanded the area of interaction with objects

Raised FPS so that nothing freezes and hangs.

When running the character - added the distance of the camera from the character, which adds dynamics and realism

Library

Added more items to explore. The location has become much more interesting to study

Fixed the widget for collecting books. The player now understands how many books need to be collected in the end

Simplified interaction with the combination lock, because we noticed that some players did not understand that they had to press Enter to continue the game

The edge

Added more livestock and props.

Fixed the firewood collection widget. The player now understands how many armfuls of firewood need to be collected in the end

The QTE level in the tavern - fixed a bug that very rarely occurs, but it is impossible to pass the level further with it (we are talking about when the letters go too close to each other).

Fight

Added a standard of living indicator so that the player understands how much is left before losing. Now, before the last beats, the screen turns black and white.

Improved the somersault so that there are no bugs with the playback of the somersault animation.

Cannibal Camp

Added the Press E indicator to the cell that the main character must find.

Cave

Improved passing. Where players most often fell, we lengthened the protrusions and added “hooks".

improved animation when moving boxes.

Island

added pictures of the mysterious time traveler

Added butterflies, frogs, birdsong, which enlivens the location more.

There will be even more game improvements ahead.

Thanks to everyone who has already played Liber and shared their impressions!

Follow the news!