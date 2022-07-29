Update 0.9.0 - Innovations and Renovations

Hi,

after a while of silence we have a slightly bigger update for you today.

Grab a refreshing drink and, in case you are interested, dedicate 5 minutes to read the patch notes, because a lot has changed... Let's go!

Visual makeovers

We have invested significant time to overhaul the look of the game and make it more beautiful. Pictures are worth a thousand words.

Visitors (incl. animation)



Facades + Rooftops



Entrance area



UI

We have also completely redesigned the UI to improve usability. Here is a small excerpt.



Maintenance of rides and buildings

Buildings and rides in your park now need maintenance. Each visitor causes some wear and tear, which reduces the condition of the building. If the condition reaches 0%, the building / ride will break down.

You can then repair the building manually by clicking on it and holding down the wrench. To save you this work and just keep your park running smoothly, there are now maintenance buildings. Place them in your park and maintenance workers will swarm out and keep your buildings and rides in good shape. Should there be a breakdown, it will be fixed automatically by the employees.



Attention! Make sure that your park is properly covered with maintenance buildings. Accordingly, it is recommended to place maintenance buildings afterwards, if you want to continue playing an existing park.

There is also now a maintenance heatmap:



(In sandbox mode you can of course turn off the wear).

We have fundamentally revised the logic of visitors in the game.

The whole system is no longer based on number-based values (e.g. three ambience points), but on properties / tags. Buildings and rides now have just such properties. Visitors demand these properties. Visitors try to "check off" as many properties as possible during a visit. The more demands the visitor has been satisfied, the happier the visitor will be at the end of the visit.



Furthermore, visitors now have the states Hunger, thirst, toilet and boredom. On the one hand, these go up or down with time, but on the other hand, they sometimes go up or down when certain demands have been fulfilled (Drinking -> Toilet). This always results in new demands during park visit:



There were effects in the game earlier that visitors liked (e.g. having seen a VIP) and disliked (e.g. having seen dirt). But there was no proper feedback and no consistent system for it. Now visitors have "reactions". You can see them when inspecting the visitor and cumulated over the whole park in the evaluation overview.

To get a proper progression into the game we have now also added visitor types. When you inspect a visitor you can see that he or she has a visitor type. Over time you will unlock new visitor types, which in turn have new needs for your park. In the course of this we have also introduced children as a visitor type.

New research system

Another major change is the revision of the research system.

New research point generation

So far, you could build research buildings anywhere and they would generate research points over time. Our goal was to make the placement of research buildings more relevant. With the new version, visitors walking past the research building will be surveyed and observed. Each passing visitor gives some progress in the generation of research points. The more the visitor has already experienced in the park, the greater this progress.



Attention! Please reposition your research buildings accordingly if you wish to continue playing existing parks.

New research tree structure

Overall, we were a bit unhappy with our research tree. It was too fragmented and didn't give you a good feeling of progress. Therefore, we have completely rebuilt and compressed the research tree. The individual points in the trees now unlock several things that also match the progress of unlocking new visitor types. Also, the complete decoration can now be unlocked in only 3 research nodes.



Attention! In the course of this we had to include a slight reset of your existing research progress. For any nodes that you had previously unlocked but now no longer exist, you will get your research points back. Just remember to go through the research tree again so you can build the buildings again.

Content, content, content

Probably the update could already end with this, but: nope. We have added plenty of new content as well, on top of that.

New Halls

Among other additions, there is a new ride hall with an innovation: two entrances/exits. In addition, some "hub halls" have been added, which offer some connection possibilities.



New restaurants, stores and entertainment halls

Otherwise, there are now over 10 new restaurants, 9 new stores and over 10 new entertainment halls, including a new subspecies, the "Game Shops". Visitors line up in front of these. Here you can see an incomplete excerpt of the new buildings:



New "Create Your Ride" Parts

Of course, "Create Your Ride" may not be neglected, so we have added more parts to it. We are curious to see what you make of it!



Other changes

Added

New blueprints for the new halls

Various new building upgrades

The research tree now shows captions for the content, as well as a preview hover (similar to the store).

New supporter names added. If you also want to appear with your name in the game:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1666380/Indoorlands__Supporter_Edition/

Improved

Visitors should now utilize buildings better and prefer buildings more that are nearby instead of far away.

Visitors now ride in rides and entertainment halls in the park overview (so you can inspect them while they are inside, for example)

The constructible buildings have been distributed into more subcategories

The balance of the whole game has been reworked (capacities, costs, revenues, etc.)

New loading screen background

Revised design & icons for the in-world feedbacks (e.g. money transfers, visitors' reactions, etc.)

When inspecting a building or buying a new building, the number of building instances of the building type is displayed.

CyR: When deselecting engine components, the engine rotates back to the original position.

CyR: Added categories for the different components.

CyR: Angle pieces are now scalable

CyR: Motors now allow double speed (20 -> 40)

Fixed

Sometimes hall height wasn't updating properly, so deco was peeking out the top.

Upgrades of the buildings were reset when reloading the park

Price settings were not updated correctly when reloading the park.

Sometimes halls and buildings could not be found properly by visitors.

The visitor selection window was sometimes open while other windows were open.

Visitors could sometimes walk through walls of adjacent halls.

"Pendulum" was always controlled by the drive program, even when in control panel mode.

Various shadow artifacts in the park overview.

In sandbox mode there was still the "open research menu" button on research buildings.

CyR: When repositioning parts, the set rotation was not applied afterwards.

CyR: The backward function on the hydraulic part didn't work (+ typo fixed)

Community Challenge

As you may have noticed, there is now a community challenge every week. The first winners have also already made it into the game:



We would be happy if you continue to participate diligently and especially in the latest challenge.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1378890/view/3418812719509988207

What's next?

Our roadmap now looks like this. Around the circle you can see which major topics we are working on next (besides other small improvements).



We hope you enjoy the new features. Thank you very much for your feedback and bug reports. Remember, you can always submit bug reports in-game by pressing the button with the bug in the upper left corner. We would also be happy to welcome you on our Discord server (https://discord.gg/2X8WWaK).