Update 0.4.11a Released

Patch 0.4.11 is here! There’s big patches, then there’s BIG patches… and this one falls into the latter category.

The all new hordes system will require you to stay on your toes. If too much noise triggers in an area or your base gets big, you can expect to attract the attention of the infected!

In tandem with the hordes are a suite of new base building mechanics. Building parts can be damaged, destroyed and repaired. Protect your loot fiercely or risk your item containers being damaged.

Thankfully, in the face of these new dangers, you can rely on some helping hands to keep you safe. The brand new companions system lets you bring NPCs with you in the wild. You can speak to a mercenary right now in the Hanouten Safe Zone and purchase his skills to protect you wherever you go.

And protection you may need… for new creatures skulk the misty bayou. Reintroducing the crocodiles - they are now able to fully operate on water and land so watch where you step!

These updates are just a taste of all the new content in 0.4.11 - including new map locations, new characters, items, bug fixes, performance improvements and more.

Developer Comment:

It would be advisable to start a fresh game as some mechanics, craftables and items may be bugged or not be available if using out of date game save files.

New Dynamic Hordes

• Added brand new horde system.

• Making noise (currently through weapons fire, vehicles and other loud sources of noise) will create disturbances. Once a threshold of noise has been reached (which is invisible to the player) a horde will trigger.

• Safezones with loud air-raid sirens will alert you to the presence of an incoming horde.

• Clear the horde or leave the area for long enough to escape the horde.

• Added new hordes that have a chance of targeting bases. The larger the base and the more storage inside, the higher the chance of an attack. Players will receive a notification when this happens.

• Player base invasions only happen while the player is in the general vicinity.

• Base targeting infected hordes will focus on breaking into bases and will attempt to damage storage containers.

• Base targeting infected will prioritise players or other NPCs over damaging base installations if they notice them.

• Storage containers are targets for horde infected to attack. Damaged containers show a flashing icon. If destroyed, the container will lose half its contents.

• Damaged storage containers can be repaired. Destroyed containers cost more to repair.

• Hordes cannot be triggered in protected areas such as safe zones

Base Destruction and Improvements

• Added new destructible building parts. Door frames, windows and all kinds of wall now have hit points and can be damaged. As the wall gets more damaged, it will visibly show signs of distress.

• After a wall is destroyed, a breach large enough for an attacker to get in will appear allowing them access into your base.

• Infected will now damage any player built structures between them and their target if unable to move around it.

• Added a new stairs navigation system for NPCs. Infected are now able to travel up and down player built stairs to reach their target.

• Damaged building parts can be repaired from the radial wheel.

• Destroyed building parts will jettison any objects attached to them when they are destroyed. The items will appear as pick up objects on the floor nearby. Electrical objects will also drop any cables used in the connection. Containers are unaffected.

• Items cannot be placed back on broken walls until they are repaired

• Items can no longer be placed on unbuilt building parts.

• Individual building parts now have specific HP thresholds which will jettison objects placed on them.

• Added Defensive Walls to crafting list. They have 2000HP and will be destroyed completely when brought to 0HP. They cannot be repaired or reclaimed.

• Larger containers have a higher number of hit points compared with smaller ones.

• Added new locations and claimable structures around the map. These may have fixtures that can be rigged up with a power system.

Companions

• Added new character and companion Jeremiah Gass found in the Hanouten Safe Zone

• Companions are friendly NPCs who will fight alongside you in the world. Some companions might require payment for their service.

• Followers who are taken down in combat can be revived with 25% of their maximum hit points.

• Followers will match your stance. If you take your weapon out, so will they. If you start sneaking, they will follow suit.

• You can specify which tactics you would like a companion to use. For example, if you want them to only engage after you engage, you can instruct them to do so.

• Companions can be told to guard a location or simply just wait somewhere for you.

• Companions will do their best to keep up with you. If they are left behind somewhere, they will always eventually catch up to you.

• Dismissing a companion will cause them to make their way back to the place you originally found them.

Features not added to followers yet

• Using vehicles, boats and horses

• Swimming and ladders

Crocodiles

• Added new Crocodiles to the Bayou. The new crocodiles can attack and move on land and water. They will only bother you if you enter the water or bother them.

• New crocodiles can be killed and harvested (unlike older versions).

• Crocodiles can grab players caught in the water and take them into a death roll.

• Crocodiles may snap at the play if they walk in front of them on land.

• Crocodiles will always start attacking if attacked first or if a character bumps into them.

• Crocodiles can now be harvested like normal animals with a hunting knife.

Added

• Added new weapon: Chainsaw. Deals very high damage in an arc but is slow to wield. Can be used to cut trees.

• Added new Infected grabbing mechanic. On being hit by an Infected, there is now a chance that they may grab you, making you temporarily vulnerable to attacks and dealing some extra damage.

• Added placeable/craftable ladders that will automatically adjust to the required height.

• All Sedan vehicles have been replaced with the new interactive vehicles. All doors, hoods and trunks can now open and close. Opening the hood has a chance of spawning vehicle parts.

• Added new layout to the Willows campsite.

• Added a new junkyard location.

• Added Otto character at Otto's Junkyard. Players can trade and take jobs from him.

• Hidden locations can now be discovered by speaking to NPCs

• Added Saul character to Saul's Farm.

• Added Saul’s home as a discoverable location.

• Added new fetch quest style missions to collect items or gather resources for cash and items.

• Added a new NPC favour system. Speaking to an individual NPC could unlock new hidden dialogue options for free items and quests.

• Added new readable blueprints. Read blueprints to gain skills, XP or even unlock crafting recipes.

• Added lootable book shelves that have a low chance of giving skill and crafting blueprints.

• Blueprints can be recycled into blueprint fragments

• Added Pew-Pew magazines. Manufacturing ammunition is now locked behind blueprint research and the Pew-Pew magazines that can be found around the world.

• Added a small chance for tools chests and kitchen cabinets to drop Skill and Crafting blueprints.

• Added ‘stoned’ buff. This buff lasts for 600 seconds (10 minutes) and counteracts the sickness debuff from spore sickness. Please note this will not cure it.

• Added a new craftable "Reefer" item which gives the ‘stoned’ buff.

• Added new resource cigarette rolling papers.

• Added a new resource Herb Bud used in crafting.

• Added a new tradable item "Herb Brick". A 5kg brick of Herb that some NPCs will trade for.

• Added a new ‘under the influence’ visual effect, that will affect visuals when consuming drugs or alcohol.

• Added new forest hideaway location

• Added clothing wardrobes. Characters are now required to be near a wardrobe, tent or be in a safe-zone before being able to change outfits.

• Added static wardrobes around the world that can be used to change outfits.

• Added a craftable wardrobe that can be placed to change clothes. This has a cooldown before it can be used to change outfit after being placed.

• Added collision detection on the vehicle camera to stop clipping through walls and other objects.

• Added flashlights to enemy human NPCs that will turn on at night.

• Row boats now have the option of being upgraded with an outboard motor when within the area of an upgrade station. Both sail and outboard can be unlocked and changed at any time. The outboard motor requires fuel to power the boat.

• Row boats can now be upgraded at upgrade stations to a sailboat, adding a basic sail to the row boat improving speed and more.

• Added a wake effect at the rear of boats when in use

• Added splash effects at the bow of boats when in use

• Added a new NPC "Renegade" who will show up at Cross Bridges Safe-Zone during the hours of Midnight and Sunrise.

• Added icon to map when an NPC drops a quest item that needs to be recovered

• Added a notification which displays when weapons are blocked from being unholster in safe-zones.

• Added water which now runs down the side of rocks / cliffs when raining

• Added many more harvestable rocks around Hanouten cliff bases and road sides.

• Added additional variety to house colours which are now randomised and have a slightly more worn look to them.

• Added Upgrade Stations added to the world. These are currently fixed benches that cannot be crafted or moved. They are used to upgrade land vehicles and boats. Upgrade Stations require a power source to use.

• Added icon system to treasure chests which indicates when they can be opened and if the treasure can be taken.

• Added NPCs ability to apply knockback effects on to other NPCs

• Death loot "Body Bags" can now have a custom skin selected from the character screen. There are currently three different skins to select from and many more will be purchasable from traders and as DLC in the future.

• Added Research Table, a craftable workstation that enables the player to research locked skill perks and crafting recipes. Note: the table does require power to work.

• Added blueprint fragments as a lootable resource. These can be used in the research table for researching items.

• Added two new blueprints for crafting recipes.

• Blueprint fragments can be found in a number of containers around the world.

• Added damage particles when doors get hit.

• Updated visuals for Lexi in the Hanouten Backwater Beacon safe zone.

• Redesigned all forest land between Tree Felling location and The Willows.

• Updated Cross Bridges safe zone

• Static non-player crafted/owned planters will now yield loot like seeds and compost.

• Improved navigation properties on NPCs which help to prevent cases where NPCs might try to move up terrain which is too steep.

• Updated Lower Burchet Dam

• Updated Upper Burchet Dam with lootable units and scene dressing updates.

• Improved method for detecting any obstacles between the player and interactable items.

• Improved interaction trace in third person to avoid having a gap between the character and trace. This helps when building to interact with the building part the camera is actually looking at.

• Dropping of very short ledges no longer puts the character's jump on cooldown.

• Improved highlight detection for unbuilt roof building parts.

• Stamina now drains whilst using a ladder.

• The player will fall from a ladder if their stamina hits zero.

• Playable characters will now start drowning if their stamina levels hit zero while swimming

• Hairdryer item now stacks to a maximum of 25

• Garden hedgerows now have updated visuals.

• Cured sausage now lasts for 4800 seconds instead of 600 seconds.

• Quadbike location is no longer hidden. It can now be found in a more open area.

• Players and NPCs can now climb on player-built structures

• Updated repair building part icon.

• All building parts now have the option to repair

• Vehicle part drop rates have been reduced in lockers.

• Full Paint Pots now recycle into Empty Paint Pots.

• Empty Paint Pots now recycle to Scrap Plastic and Metal

• Updated player structure materials to better match other buildings in the world

• Some crafting recipes are now locked and require crafting blueprints to unlock.

• Energised buff now lasts for 300 seconds (5 minutes) instead of 60 seconds.

• James Bell's dialogue now only allows discussion about your current location and who he is.

• Items will no longer show in the vicinity search if the item requires you to talk to an NPC before taking it.

• Shipwrecks are no longer marked on the map until discovered and can be found by looking for birds circling above the area.

• Warmth buff now lasts for 300 seconds (5 minutes) instead of 120 seconds.

• Infected can now rattle, damage and break through doors.

• Red Pine saplings are now harvestable for saplings.

• Improved lighting by adjusting the angle of the sun. This prevents certain times of day looking like the lighting is very flat.

• Improved wall support columns on buildings to avoid gaps between interior and exterior wall sections

• Updated gravel textures with improved style to match the world slightly better.

• Improved parallaxing on pathways and side roads.

• Reworked tree felling area near Nadir.

• NPCs will now dissolve and de-spawn after 5 minutes.

• 12 volt battery chargers can now be recycled.

• All backpacks no longer break or need repairing. Some backpacks have had their carry weights reduced.

• Rain collectors can now be repaired and will cannot be collected from or filled with water if damaged

• Bee Hives can now be repaired and will no longer allow honey and wax to be collected and will pause the generation process if damaged

• Wardrobes can now be repaired and will no longer allow outfits to be changed if damaged

• Biofuel processors can now be repaired and will stop fuel generation if damaged.

• Research table can now be repaired and will stop researching if damaged

• Tanning rack can now be repaired and will stop tanning leather if damaged.

• Tactical Tents can now be repaired and will not allow a player to sleep at them if damaged.

• Updated 300s sleeping bag timer to show that it specifically refers to respawn timer

• Updated sickness help popup to give the correct information for curing sickness.

• Updated the stealth cam which would clip with geometry when performing a stealth kill.

• Updated landscape material to have a more varied look.

• Updated materials on hand harvestable rocks.

• Adjusted some locations in the Bayou to be deeper.

• Updated placeable items to save their health status.

• NPCs are now much more capable of aggressively responding to threats when hit over long distances.

• Vehicles are now required to be in range of an upgrade station to add upgrade parts to the engine management system.

• Improved navigation generation around player for NPCs

• Power socket screen text display no longer shows interaction text.

• Only specialised traders will now sell and purchase specialised items

• JB Whiskey can now be sold and purchased from traders

• Removed all audio from Kenneth Hughes dialogue

• Lootable vehicles now have car alarms which have a chance to go off when first interacted with

• Lootable vehicles will now allow fuel syphoning at the gas cap location. Look for "FUEL - Press F To Interact".

• Lootable vehicles now come in a completely random state. The doors, hood and trunk can be open or closed. They can spawn with different rust and dirt amounts and different colours.

• Opening the trunk of doors of a lootable vehicle has the chance to spawn loot items.

• Improved system for NPC weapon holstering and upholstering which avoids animation glitches.

• NPCs are now capable of moving at the same time as holstering/upholstering/switching their weapons.

• Spore sickness no longer resets after death. A cure must be used to remove it. Sister Sarah may be able to help.

• Improved the readability of text on popup icons.

• Fuel Generator now returns an Empty Jerry Can when all fuel has been consumed.

• Storage and placeables will now show a health bar if damaged when the player is in range and looks at the item.

• Player owned boats now display an icon on the map

• Improved some human NPC animation transitions

• Bears will now always rattle doors when trying get though

• Rabbits can no longer rattle doors

• Human NPCs can now open doors instead of always banging on them. They will bang on the door if it is fully locked and cannot open it.

• Exiting dialogue no longer forces the player in to third-person if they started the dialogue in first-person

• Updated subtitle text when stealing in safe zones.

• Broken glass now stacks in the inventory.

• Updated player icon on maps.

• NPCs with bows are now able to use their bows more rapidly

• NPCs with bows can now crouch

• Reduced chance of NPCs shooting each other in the back

• Improved Eden Nadir military NPC hitboxes

• Dialogue with NPCs is now aborted if the NPC or the player takes damage while talking.

• The player can no longer start dialogue while NPCs are knocked down or getting up. This would cause the dialogue camera to appear in the wrong position.

• NPCs will no longer lose sight of their targets and give up combat if their target has not moved away from the location they were last seen.

• Boats now have a small amount of storage that will become upgradable at a later date.

• Updated lootable vehicle’s glass material with a damaged looking one.

• Boathouse built in power systems now save their power state.

• Boathouse built in power systems can now be powered by generators, including solar, and wind.

• Improvised Health Kit, Medium First Aid and Bandage / Gauze Pack no longer stack.

• Starting dialogue with a non-stationary NPC will now cause the NPCs to rotate to face the player first.

• Various small animation blending improvements for human NPCs

• Improved appearance of various surfaces. The new technique improves flat and repetitive textured surfaces.

• The Hunting Knife is now required to skin animals.

• The Hunting Knife must now be equipped in the knife slot to perform stealth takedown kills.

• Campfires can now be destroyed and will return all resources used to craft.

• Improved camera perspective when using throwables.

• Improved visuals for throwables guide display.

• Improved rock throwing effect.

• Death loot "Body Bags" now have an interaction icon to indicate how to collect items.

• Updated Sen’s Backpack, Crafted Backpack and Improvised Backpack weight. Increased between 5 - 10kg

• All tiers of flashlight now recycle

• Fishing hooks now recycle to scrap metal

Optimisations

• Adjusted culling distances on ground clutter in forests.

• Removal of legacy climbing assets still referenced in memory

• Improved memory usage of wall and floor assets used in the player’s building system.

• Optimised a number of assets around the map including piers.

• Improved memory handling for player built roofing assets.

• Optimised particle birds at the junkyard to use the JoE particle actor system.

• Optimised particle blowing paper at the junkyard to use the JoE particle actor system.

• Optimised assets in the world found to have missing draw distances

• Minor performance improvements for building parts.

• Directional lights (Sun / Moon) update every 3 seconds instead of every frame.

• Various improvements to reduce costs of fish movement.

• Significantly reduced spike that occurs when changing wall type on player built structures.

• Fixed NPCs processing their popup alert icons while dead.

• Small improvement on performance for the weapon’s HUD.

• Various performance improvements addressing NPC movement.

• Optimised NPC textures and shared materials

• Improved inventory performance when not displayed on screen.

• Removal of legacy climbing system from AI characters

• Minor performance improvements for player character's animations

Fixes

• Fixed issues where baseball bats could not be repaired because the fourth repair ingredient (wooden logs), was not displayed.

• Fixed items sometimes not being able to be picked up around the back of Dom's Hardware

• Fixed collisions on defensive spikes causing unintentional interactions with leg IKs.

• Fixed issues caused by entering free mode while controlling something other than the character (e.g. a vehicle). Saving and loading in this situation would cause a headless character to appear after reloading. Player must now be controlling the character to enter free-mode.

• Fixed weapons sometimes getting stuck as if player is giving constant attack inputs

• Fixed picking up Recycling Unit causing it to turn in to an Apple in the player's inventory

• Fixed issues with Raspberry Jam item name and description.

• Fixed items sometimes not being able to be picked up around the back of Dom's Hardware

• Fixed Rock Salt have no weight while showing 1kg on bag description

• Fixed stealth takedowns not contributing towards kill statistics

• Fixed NPCs regularly not applying damage to each other with their melee attacks

• Fixed removing the last building block in a player built structure not clearing the location. This would mean that a new building could not be constructed in the area.

• Fixed interior walls being visible after saving/loading the game without a building mallet equipped.

• Fixed hair showing through helmet after taking a shower.

• Fixed climbing issue where sometimes the player and NPCs could climb through ceilings.

• Fixed issue where you could view ST-RV watches whilst on a ladder.

• Fixed issue where you could equip a weapon whilst on a ladder.

• Fixed issue where you could still punch whilst on a ladder.

• Fixed character being unable to rotate after using a bed or tent and sleeping in general.

• Fixed issues with building parts would occasionally not have the correct collision when highlighting them to interact.

• Fixed gaps in the stairs at Lower Burchet Dam causing players to get stuck on the top step.

• Fixed not being able to press escape after sleeping at a bed or tent.

• Fixed issue where structures could not have resources added to them without first unequipping and re-equipping the building mallet

• Fixed floating caravan at the Willows Trailer Park.

• Fixed NPCs not being able to disengage with targets after losing line of sight for a sufficient amount of time.

• Fixed several issues which could cause some unresponsiveness from NPCs when targeting a threat under certain conditions.

• Fixed harvesting animation not playing when harvesting with a melee weapon for some plant types.

• Fixed issues with placement indicator after using a placeable item with the building mallet already in-hand.

• Player built doors can be repaired when repairing the frame containing the door.

• Fixed not being able to pick up player built beehives.

• Fixed harvesting effects not playing if using a tool to harvest.

• Fixed issue causing stamina to deplete too rapidly when swimming.

• Fixed being charged with stamina for jumping while swimming and pressing space.

• Fixed consuming an item getting stuck when interrupted by picking up items or crafting.

• Fixed issue where items could not be picked up using the radial menu.

• Fixed rare issue where setting a player built wall to empty would not work.

• Fixed issue with morale buff not triggering if simultaneously near items which do and do not provide a morale buff.

• Fixed nests blocking pickup/loot interactions for objects and NPCs in their vicinity.

• Fixed issue with gaps appearing in player built walls in some cases. Wall columns are now added adjacent to half-walls under some circumstances to prevent gaps in the structure.

• Fixed generators having no weight.

• Fixed clicking ‘take all’ from the vicinity search in the inventory while looking at unlooted cabinets, causing items in the cabinet to disappear.

• Fixed static blue anti-infected lights not staying lit.

• Fixed alert icons appearing above the heads of NPCs who are dead.

• Fixed infected not becoming staggered most of the time when they should be.

• Fixed situations where NPCs could shoot while upholstering.

• Fixed NPCs' weapons snapping to their holster position when holstering.

• Fixed Fuel Generator still enabling power even when turned off.

• Fixed switching weapon while punching causing punching to continue without input.

• Fixed boats spawning the player at random places when un-possesing a rowboat

• Fixed infected sometimes twitching on the ground while dead.

• Fixed issue where the biofuel processor would not spawn jerrycans in positions ‘3’ and ‘4’ if positions ‘1’ and ‘2’ were still in front of the biofuel processor.

• All traders can now purchase cigarettes again

• Fixed issue where boats would not trigger disturbance actors like birds and ducks

• Fixed issue where boats would not activate optimised actors leaving them in a T-pose or inactive

• Fixed issue where horses would not activate optimised actors leaving them in a T-pose or inactive

• Fixed issues where NPC flashlights could get stuck turned on

• Fixed NPCs inability to crouch in combat.

• Fixed issue where player could get stuck in NPC dialogue under some circumstances

• Fixed issues where NPCs would stand still after trying to advance on their target.

• Fixes ladders in safe-zones that forced the player to holster weapons to bug out and un-holster a weapon when entering the ladder animation.

• Fixed rare issue where NPCs would keep rapidly changing direction after being hit by a friendly NPC

• Fixed guard NPCs in safe zones sometimes targeting the practice infected within the safe zone

• Fixed an additional situation where dialogue could get stuck on screen if the NPC despawns during the dialogue

• Fixed some NPCs not spawning in/out at the correct time if already spawned in due to proximity to the player.

• Fixed workbenches still consuming crafting materials when no slots are free to craft losing resources.

• Tentative fix for when loading a saved game causing the 5-8 quick use slots to be empty.

• Fixed character movement locking up when harvesting a bird directly after looting another item.

• Fixed visuals for items put on campfires disappearing after saving and loading

• Fixed crowbar having a missing weight. Now weighs 1.2kg

• Fixed animals respawning without skin.

• Fixed potential issues where NPCs could fade out while alive under some rare circumstances.

• Fixed quest items which spawn disappearing after saving and loading.

• Fixed occasional situations where nearby items within the vicinity could disappear after looting a container.

• Fixed timer for items including bandages and food sometimes not disappearing off the screen if the action is interrupted too early.

• Fixed first person weapon meshes not clearing correctly, causing weapons to be prematurely visible in the player's hand when holstering and unholstering

• Fixed water continuing to boil on campfires even when the fire has been extinguished

• Fixed various holes found in the terrain.

• Fixed giving attack input in first person while unholstering causing the character to continue to melee attack.

• Fixed placeable items having the incorrect materials i.e. sleeping bags

• Fixed safe-zone tents displaying incorrect information on popup icon

• Fixed sleeping UI showing energy to be restored, but incorrectly sometimes showing that no energy will be restored.

• Tentative fix for a single NPC sometimes appearing when guarding supply drops

• Fixed issue where the player character energy was being overridden on loaded games with the protagonist’s default value.

• Fixed UV lights not being enabled at safe-zones and at NPC points of interest

• Fixed Jerry Cans not updating their weight correctly in the player inventory UI

• Fixed missing bear hit reactions

• Fixed bears always looking at player, instead of their actual combat target.