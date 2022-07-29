Age of Undead update to version 1.0.1!

Hello Generals!

Here we are at the first update of Age of Undead.

We have focused on fixing some AI-related bugs.

Many have pointed out that allied and enemy units walked side by side without engaging in combat. This bug was not present in version 0.99, which is why we did not notice it in version 1.0.

CHANGES IN VERSION 1.0.1:

Fixed the non-engagement bug between enemy bot units :

AI units now engage with the enemy as soon as possible with inhuman rage! These creatures' craving for destruction is now 100%. They will no longer walk side by side amicably!

Fixed bug where player's units did not automatically engage with the enemy:

To solve this problem and to guarantee some freedom to the player, it was necessary to add new “behaviors” to the units.

Now the player can choose between 3 distinct behaviors for his units: aggressive, balanced, and defensive.

Aggressive (default): units prioritize the attack on the enemy, so they may ignore some of the player's orders to fight opponents. Enemies are being chased. Balanced: This was the old default behavior; units prioritize the player's orders, which can also mean they can go through enemy ranks without attacking them! Enemies are generally pursued. Defensive: Units hold their position and attack everything that breathes within their range. They do not pursue the enemy. This behavior is perfect for maintaining a tidy and compact defense… and dying under artillery blows.

Thanks to your suggestions we have created a new type of command to manage the selection of your troops.

As you know, pressing the Z (default) key selects all units, which is very inconvenient if you want to move troops and build new buildings at the same time as the engineers move with the rest of the army.

Now the situation has changed: by pressing the Z key once, you will select all your units except the engineers, while if you keep the Z key pressed a little longer, you will select all your units, including the engineers.

We remind you that by pressing the C key, you will always select the first inactive engineer.

Building rotation increased .

Increased tactical support rotation .

First Person support deployment rotation increased.

KNOWN ISSUES:

There may be bugs in the victory conditions of the battles that feature the payload.

Currently, we cannot recreate the problem, so if you encounter it, please report it to us!

Imbalances between units and factions: balancing a game is a long and painstaking process where the developers work side by side with the players.

For this reason, do not hesitate to tell us any imbalances you have noticed, or if you have any ideas about them, you will help us improve Age of Undead!

That's all for now, Generals!

May strength and determination be with you in defeating these hordes spewed from Hell!

Remember: when everything in life turns against you, and you find yourself fighting enemies stronger than you, there are only two things that can help you: self-confidence… and napalm.

See you at the next update, Generals!