Version 0.7.5Update

Hi, my friends!

An important part of this update is the adjustment of the policy tree of the Free Stars. After adjustment, the Free Stars will get advanced blueprint and enhancements faster. However, if you are playing with this faction before the update, you may encounter the problem of unable to obtain some blueprints because of this modification. It is suggested to start a new game for Free Stars.

Gameplay improvement:

Modified the Talent and Tactical Skill of Lotus. The attack time of aliens was postponed from April to July. The labor output of the Immigration Office has been improved. There will be no more rebels on the wasteland planets. Reduced the mission reward of assassins.

Bug Fixed:

Fixed a bug that the Transfer moving unit could not stay in place to open menu. Fixed a bug that the effect of the policy Nuke Energy was incorrect. Fixed a bug that AI didn't lose troops' power after using tactical skill Crazy Fight.4. Fixed a bug that AI may not consume strategy points when using assassination strategy. Fixed a possible building error when switching orbit and surface at the planetary interface. Fixed a bug that the Spaceworm could not be disbanded. Fixed a bug that the assassination of rebels would cause the planet to never rebel again. Fixed a bug that the Enlighten Bombship might get stuck when attacking with cannons. Fixed a bug that right-click when requesting allies to assist in the war.

It's been a very busy week. I'll have a rest on the weekend. From next week, the update frequency of Chaos Galaxy 2 will be changed to twice a week, so I can have more complete time to conceive and make new game content.

See you next week, then. Wish you a happy weekend!

Han Zhiyu