Knights of the Chalice 2 Version 1.43

Hi everyone! All hail KotC 2 version 1.43! It includes the upgrade of the Rogue and Monk character classes. There's a new feat for Dwarves and another for Barbarians. This update also brings a number of bug fixes.

The new version may have new bugs, so if you find any, please drop me a line at enquiries@heroicfantasygames.com so that I can fix the game quickly. Thank you!!

I'll post a new update on the Kickstarter page of KotC 2 shortly.

Here's the list of changes in version 1.43:

Rogue upgrade : during character creation, you must now choose between Assassin, Fencer, Ninja and Swashbuckler . Each Rogue variant has cool benefits. Please read the in-game help for details. The Swashbuckler does not have any spell slots and it has its own class chart, so be sure to check out the help to see what benefits it gets and what feats it has access to.

: during character creation, you must now choose between . Each Rogue variant has cool benefits. Please read the in-game help for details. The Swashbuckler does not have any spell slots and it has its own class chart, so be sure to check out the help to see what benefits it gets and what feats it has access to. Monk upgrade : during character creation, you must now choose between Way of the Candle, Way of the Heavens, Way of the Oasis, Way of the Pillar, and Way of the Seer . Each Monk variant has cool benefits, so again please see the in-game help for details.

: during character creation, you must now choose between . Each Monk variant has cool benefits, so again please see the in-game help for details. All the Rogues and Monks in Augury of Chaos and the Tutorial Adventure have been upgraded. However, I haven't upgraded the pre-created characters in the Character Roster yet, because I don't want to overwrite the player's file. I'll look into that soon.

Added the feat ' Dwarven Armour Training ' for Dwarves. With this feat, you do not receive any penalty to Speed when wearing Medium or Heavy Armour. If you are a Samurai or you have the feat Divine Armour of the Champion, and you're wearing armour, you gain a bonus of +1 to your Armour Class, instead.

' for Dwarves. With this feat, you do not receive any penalty to Speed when wearing Medium or Heavy Armour. If you are a Samurai or you have the feat Divine Armour of the Champion, and you're wearing armour, you gain a bonus of +1 to your Armour Class, instead. Added a new feat for the Barbarian: Stilled Spirit Animals . With that feat, your spirit animals are stilled and silenced automatically, and you can activate them even when using a Heavy Shield or Tower Shield.

. With that feat, your spirit animals are stilled and silenced automatically, and you can activate them even when using a Heavy Shield or Tower Shield. Fixed AI issues with Energy Shield, Mass Energy Shield, and summon elemental spells. Also, enemies won't use Blinding Strike on someone who's blinded, or Stunning Fist on someone who's stunned. Also tweaked the AI for Break Enchantment / Greater Break Enchantment.

with Energy Shield, Mass Energy Shield, and summon elemental spells. Also, enemies won't use Blinding Strike on someone who's blinded, or Stunning Fist on someone who's stunned. Also tweaked the AI for Break Enchantment / Greater Break Enchantment. Fixed a bug with the Rogue losing the ' Improved Sneak Attack ' ability when the sneak attack damage gets updated on level up. Obtained at level 4, Improved Sneak Attack allows the rogue's sneak attack to work when the enemy is Nauseated, Cursed, Confused, Slowed or Prone.

' ability when the sneak attack damage gets updated on level up. Obtained at level 4, Improved Sneak Attack allows the rogue's sneak attack to work when the enemy is Nauseated, Cursed, Confused, Slowed or Prone. Fixed bugs with the Fighter's feat Precise Swing . Also clarified the meaning of 'light concealment' in the Precise Swing help entry.

. Also clarified the meaning of 'light concealment' in the Precise Swing help entry. Fixed a bug with the Monk getting concealment from the Empty Body ability even when holding a shield or wearing armour.

ability even when holding a shield or wearing armour. Fixed several errors in the in-game help system . Also added the help entries associated with each Rogue and Monk specialisation option, as well as extra information in the help entries about the Barbarian, Rogue, Monk, the feat Cleave, the feat Whirlwind Attack, controls out of combat, and the 'Alarmed' condition.

. Also added the help entries associated with each Rogue and Monk specialisation option, as well as extra information in the help entries about the Barbarian, Rogue, Monk, the feat Cleave, the feat Whirlwind Attack, controls out of combat, and the 'Alarmed' condition. Added some code to accelerate gameplay in combat and elsewhere.

Thank You For Your Support, Valiant Knights And Wise Mages of the Realm! Have Fun!! ^_^