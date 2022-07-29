Week 1 - We share the same dream

Thank you

We want to start with a big THANK YOU. For all of you who are supporting us here on Steam and on our Discord. Means a lot to us to have people around us, sharing the same dream and that is

Build a medieval simulator with a world to live and fight in.

Our sincerest apologies

For the game breaking bugs the first week. And thank you again for your patience and help with hunting those down. As it may sound funny, we feel like we have learned a lot during the last week, and we hope you have the feeling we improve fast.

This is our first game, so mistakes will happen, but we are committed to it, with all our hearts.

The Dream

The dream is the only reason we started so early. We want to share it with you and make the game as much as you want it to be, as possible. And some of you probably already noticed we are here 200% - invested in talking with you, gathering feedback and ideas.

https://discord.gg/Vy3amSjDfT - Hop into our discord and be part of our growing community

Or talk to us here on the Steam forum.

Changes

New level designer, new approach, probably little changes to come in the road map.

We are reacting as fast as possible to all your feedback. As a developer and as a publisher.

We hear your requests for new graphics and map. So I decided to join the team of Medieval Bytes to help them. I am no master but after building an open world for 2 years, I have some sort of idea, how to build maps. I will need some time, though. To get my head around it.

Slower but better - important

We have asked someone very important from the gaming industry how he would approach things. He said

"Always fix things first before adding new stuff"

After talking to you in discord - we know the majority of you shares this opinion. So how we will approach

Fix all bugs that are in this version Add your requests like for example:

Hot bar scrolled with mouse wheel, 3rd person, controller support) Add new things.

That might mean some features will be available a little later. Like co-op. We don't want to fail again like on the premiere day. You have to learn from your mistakes.

Your biggest concern

After you decide to join us - the most frequent concern is

" Please do not abandon the project"

We understand the EA marketing is nasty. But your money, time and hopes are safe with us. Why?

We are very passionate about making this game. We love what we do, we love medieval games, and we love to make them. Furthermore, we would love to stay around for a very long time, not just one game. Before we decided to leave our secure IT jobs, we made sure we have enough money gathered to finish the game, without even 1 copy sold. We started so early to get you engaged in the process, but every new copy sold, helps us make the game better :) For us, abandoning, a project half way, after people paid for it, is the same as downloading (stealing) a cracked copy of a game. It is theft. And we would feel very, very bad about it for the rest of our lives.

What we have fixed already

The list is super long :)

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1887020/discussions/0/3416556480590273755/

Thank you for your time and support!

We wish you a great weekend,

Sartorian and Medieval Bytes